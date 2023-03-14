Alexander Shelegov/E+ via Getty Images

Most investors have a general understanding of ChatGPT and its functionality. Essentially a search box that spits out dialog in response to a query. The truth is this is like surfing the internet before the Netscape Navigator browser. All you have is simple text.

Tools already exist that create video and photographs from AI - and more are coming. On Tuesday, NVIDIA (NVDA) announced it has partnered with Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) on creating a set of generative AI tools that allow users to create custom images or videos simply by typing some text instructions.

One of the leaders in photo editing and manipulation is Adobe (ADBE) and the company released a beta version of a product, also on Tuesday, that has the potential to disrupt Getty Images' core business in a positive way.

Adobe's Firefly has a number of features, but work in a similar fashion as the Nvidia/Getty partnership.

Adobe

In the example above, you put "pets reading a book in magical forest" and Adobe's AI engine spits out 4 examples. Then a user can change different aspects of the image - all with a click of a button.

More examples of AI generated images exist and could be viewed as either an opportunity or threat to Getty. A search on social media results in 100s of examples of users generating images of celebrities or political figures using AI.

Here's an example showing former President Barack Obama and former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel eating ice cream on the beach.

Twitter @khaleejtimes

It's certainly the early innings for generative AI images, but the opportunity is likely fairly significant for Getty which will gain partnerships.

There's also the risk that generative AI allows the creation of photos and art that skirt around Getty's large database of images which require payments for use. Getty has a long track record of protecting its intellectual property using the court of law, and no surprise the company has already filed lawsuits as it relates to generative AI use of images Getty owns the rights to.

As you can imagine, Getty's business is relatively stable, with Y/Y results almost mirroring the prior year on the top and bottom line.

Getty Q4 Press Release

The issue with Getty is the company has over $1.4B in debt, balanced off by just over $100M in cash and just $269M in total current assets. That leads to a massive ~ $28M+ per quarter interest expense. That's essentially half of the company's operating profits being chewed up by interest on debt.

Clearly if we see a pause, let alone a decline, in interest rates that would benefit Getty from a financial perspective. Until then, the company is under immense financial stress as it works to pay down the debt.

Not much coverage exists on Getty as the company hasn't been public for long. However, looking forward, the valuation is somewhat indicative of the high debt costs chewing up EPS and a slow growth rate on the revenue side.

Seeking Alpha

Any meaningful acceleration in revenues based on generative AI hype and certainly retained earnings would likely drive the shares higher as Getty trades near a 52-week low and just a 1.5x forward sales multiple.

Conclusions

Right now, generative AI is essentially hype as Getty hasn't shown any material increases in revenue because of it. However, partnerships with Nvidia and the capabilities of generative photography are just being rolled out. In many ways, this is the first or second inning for this type of use case and Getty is well positioned if it can protect the licensing rights.

Existing shareholders might as well hold, since even a small bump in press coverage, let alone revenue streams can move the stock. Speculative investors that are fully aware of the risks associated with buying names like this could see significant upside if there's downward pressure on interest rates combined with the coming of age for generative AI.