Company Overview

Plaza Retail REIT (TSX:PLZ.UN:CA) has been on quite the roll these last couple of years. Investors can get exposure to Canada's Atlantic provinces by buying this stock as most of the focus is these locations.

The Trust's portfolio at December 31, 2022 includes interests in 251 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet (which are predominantly occupied by national tenants) and additional lands held for development. Tenant demand remains strong. Essential needs, value and convenience retailers are performing it appears.

Plaza is appealing to different categories of investors

Plaza Retail has numerous active development projects that should reach completion in the next three years. The company currently pays a 6.39% yielding dividend which makes it very attractive. It does have something of interest to various types of investors, be it growth, value or income investors. Land is something that is scarce and buying shares in REIT is an excellent way to get a piece of the action. Moreover, commercial properties have seen their prices fall across the globe in the latter part of 2022. This was after upward price pressure through 2021 and the first part of 2022. Even with all the declining volumes in the sector, we feel the prices have bottomed and the rebound is near.

Developments in Q3 2022

Plaza Retail had delivered positive same property net operating income growth in the third quarter. In Q3 2022, its SPNOI increased by 1.4% YOY. The increase is supported by lease-up and rent increases, as well as lower bad debt expenses in the current year. This NOI figure has continued to go up in Q4 2022. Moreover, the firm's occupancy levels increased by 8 basis points over the year to 97%. This is a noteworthy figure when taking into consideration that across the border in the states, Macerich (MAC) and Simon Property Group (SPG) are having occupancy levels at just under 95% and 93% respectively.

The rent escalations together with higher occupancy levels bode well for the stock going forward.

Plaza Retail has eight ground-up development projects. Most of these eight construction projects are anticipated to be completed towards the second half of 2023. It will add 621 thousand square feet of additional space to its portfolio.

Beside these construction projects, Plaza Retail also has two development/redevelopment projects worth taking note of. These projects should be completed in the second half of this year. As a result of this there should be a spike in rental revenue for the current financial year. Additionally, there are several development/redevelopment projects that may be completed in 1-2 years. Consequently, there is a lot to look forward to.

Debt management looks prudent

Plaza's conservative debt management values have helped it immensely. The strategy is simple and features a well-balanced debt maturity ladder with locked-in rates for longer terms. Additionally, exposure to the unsecured debt market is limited. This debt management philosophy has helped in mitigating the impact of rising interest rates.

The mortgage repayment schedule aspect of Plaza continues to be desirable. 45% of the mortgages only have to be refinanced from 2027 onwards and the amount of near-term maturities is again very limited. Mortgages expiring in 2023 are also projected to be renewed at similar rates, and in some cases, lower rates.

Q4 2022 Financial Report

A closer look at the dividend

Plaza Retail currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.02 per share. The company has not raised its dividend since 2017 but has raised its dividend consistently prior to that. There has been a change in the dividend payout frequency since 2013, going from quarterly to monthly. Income investors should take note there has been a history of 20 consecutive years of dividend payments.

Plaza Retail's dividend is safe with a dividend payout ratio of 74.09%.

Going beyond the dividends

Year-to-date FFO had risen 2% in the third quarter of 2022. However, this growth excludes lease termination fees and pandemic-related bad-debt expense. In the latest quarter reported, the FFO stayed consistent.

The strength of the tenant portfolio makes for a high quality stream. Plaza's ten largest tenants include national and international retailers such as Dollarama (DOL:CA), KFC, PetSmart and Staples. The national pharmacy store Shoppers Drug Mart is the largest tenant by a fair margin. The tenant mix is mostly national and this makes the commercial REIT a lot less risky as pointed out in earlier articles by The Investment Doctor.

Q3 2022 Financial Report

Plaza's rent collections continue at pre-COVID levels. Plaza has actually collected over 99% of gross rent in each quarter since Q4 2020 to date. Even with all this the AFFO performance has been a drawback and this is very important in a REIT because it includes the maintenance capex. Nonetheless, the outlook appears to be for increased revenue in the future because of all the leasing activity. We feel that this will prop up the AFFO per share in 2023 and 2024.

Plaza's goal to create safe and sustainable communities should resonate with investors. We fully agree that prosperity and sustainability go hand in hand.

An initiative that we applaud is the retrofit program launched in 2017 to replace incandescent, energy-intensive light fixtures with LED lighting. This project continues today and upgrades were made for exterior lighting, mainly in parking lots. Last year, the company completed LED conversions at 11 of the sites, bringing the total conversions to 44 properties since 2017.

Risks

One of the biggest challenges that popped out at us was the total estimated costs of developments and redevelopments was in the region of $160 million. We feel that this is a significant amount given that the commercial REIT is worth just $322.45 million. Furthermore, any drop in occupancy levels can bring down FFO and AFFO which have plummeted quite a bit as is. A peek at the latest financial report shows that FFO and AFFO have continued to fall.

The debt service ratios, namely the interest coverage ratio and the debt coverage ratio are down. If the interest coverage ratio continues to decline, it can be a problem. Nonetheless, it is a lot higher than the 1.5 figure that Investopedia recommends as minimally acceptable. The debt coverage ratio trends over the past few quarters have made it apparent that the commercial REIT will have to get a grip on its debt financing going forward.

The rent escalations that were done in the past quarter will have to be kept up too and this poses a major risk to the FFO and AFFO again if not sustained.

Conclusion

We have a positive outlook on Plaza Retail mainly because of the drivers that we have explored in our article. Occupancy levels and NOI continues to climb, which is very encouraging. Overall, we feel that with the chance for further capital appreciation and a healthy income stream in the form of dividends, this stock has a lot to offer. We think investors with a long-term investment horizon stand to benefit greatly from the dip we are seeing in the stock price as of late.

