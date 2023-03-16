QYLD: Avoid This Risky 13.6% Yielding ETF

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.1K Followers

Summary

  • QYLD offers passive income investors an eye-popping dividend yield.
  • The ETF writes covered calls to generate option income.
  • The fund’s long-term performance record and declining net asset value should be of concern to investors.

Person working on computer to ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

Passive income investors are frequently drawn to the eye-popping yields offered by some exchange-traded funds, such as Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD). This ETF currently has a dividend yield of 13.6%, which is paid to investors

Top Holdings

Top Holdings (Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF)

ETFS Overview

ETFS Overview (Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF)

Inflation Rates

Inflation Rates (Tradingeconomics.com)

Performance History

Performance History (Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF)

Realty Income Comparison

Realty Income Comparison (Yahoo Finance)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.1K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.