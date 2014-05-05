Edge Of The Edge

John Hussman profile picture
John Hussman
7.64K Followers

Summary

  • The simplest thing that can be said about current financial market and banking conditions is this: the unwinding of this Fed-induced, yield-seeking speculative bubble is proceeding as one would expect, and it’s not over by a longshot.
  • Silicon Valley Bank did not have enough liquidity to tolerate a bank run, and it did not have adequate solvency to qualify for emergency loans.
  • In my view, one of the most constructive things the Fed could do would be to shrink its balance sheet as quickly as possible, by immediately rolling off securities as they mature - every single one.
  • With regard to potential market losses over the completion of this market cycle, it’s notable that the trough of a market cycle typically brings expected S&P 500 total returns to the greater of 10% annually or 2% above Treasury bond yields.

abstract financial bar chart with uptrend line graph on blue colour background

champc

Don’t hassle me about the crumbs, man. I’m on the edge of the edge.

– Christopher Walken, Envy

The simplest thing that can be said about current financial market and banking conditions is this: the unwinding of this

Estimated 12-year total return for a conventional passive investment mix, 60% S&P 500, 30% Treasury bonds, 10% Treasury bills (Hussman)

Federal Reserve liabilities vs commercial bank deposits in excess of loans

Hussman liquidity preference curve: Fed balance sheet/GDP vs Treasury bill yields in excess of IORB

Federal Reserve overnight reverse repurchase operations

Estimated Federal Reserve balance sheet losses (Hussman)

Impact of changes in the Fed funds rate, unemployment, and Baa credit spreads on the year-over-year change in core PCE inflation, T months later

10-year Treasury bond yields versus trailing 10-year nominal GDP growth

Federal reserve pivots and subsequent market losses

Hussman leading employment composite and subsequent 3-month change in nonfarm payroll employment

S&P 500 versus estimated levels associated with varying expected returns and risk-premiums (Hussman)

Nonfinancial market capitalization/gross value-added (Hussman MCap/GVA) vs subsequent 12-year S&P 500 total returns

Valuation-based estimates of potential full-cycle market loss vs actual S&P 500 drawdown over subsequent 3-year period (Hussman)

Hussman gauge of market internals and S&P 500 total returns during periods of favorable uniformity

This article was written by

John Hussman profile picture
John Hussman
7.64K Followers
Dr. John Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Econometrics Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds ( http://www.hussmanfunds.com). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, and a Masters degree in education and social policy and a bachelors degree in economics from Northwestern University. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. In the mid-1980's, Dr Hussman worked as an options mathematician for Peters & Company at the Chicago Board of Trade, and in 1988 began publishing the Hussman Econometrics newsletter. Virtually all of Dr. Hussman's liquid assets are invested in the Hussman Funds. Note: Dr. Hussman is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Dr. Hussman's public commentary.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.