Earnings of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) will most probably continue to surge this year on the back of continued margin expansion. Further, the strengthening Puerto Rican economy will continue to support loan growth this year, which will boost earnings. As a result, I'm expecting OFG Bancorp to report earnings of $3.60 per share for 2023, up 5% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I've barely changed my earnings estimate for this year. The year-end target price suggests a moderately-high upside from the current market price. Therefore, I'm maintaining a buy rating on OFG Bancorp.
OFG Bancorp's net interest margin continued to surge in the last quarter thanks to sticky deposit costs and responsive loan yields.
Even though the high-rate environment has given customers the incentive to chase yields and shift their funds to higher-rate accounts, the management was successful in maintaining its non-interest-bearing deposits at an elevated level throughout last year. These non-interest-bearing deposits made up a whopping 60.4% of total deposits at the end of December 2022. They will restrain total deposit costs this year even as interest rates rise.
The results of the management's rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing showed that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could boost the net interest income by 2.9% over twelve months, which isn't too bad.
Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting the net interest margin to expand by ten basis points in 2023.
OFG Bancorp's loan portfolio grew strongly once again in the last quarter. The portfolio grew by 2.0% during the quarter, taking the full-year growth to 6.2%. The management is expecting loan growth to slow down to 3% - 4% this year due to high-interest rates, as mentioned in the conference call.
In my opinion, loan growth is unlikely to drop too low because Puerto Rico's economy is currently better than it has been in decades. The region's unemployment rate is near record lows, as shown below. However, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook report expects the unemployment rate to bottom out this year and then rise to 9% over the next two years, as shown in the chart below.
Considering the high-rate environment and Puerto Rico's economy, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 3.0% in 2022. Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.
|Financial Position
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net Loans
|4,432
|6,642
|6,501
|6,329
|6,723
|6,927
|Growth of Net Loans
|9.3%
|49.9%
|(2.1)%
|(2.6)%
|6.2%
|3.0%
|Other Earning Assets
|1,285
|1,095
|459
|896
|1,976
|1,984
|Deposits
|4,908
|7,699
|8,416
|8,603
|8,568
|8,828
|Total Liabilities
|5,583
|8,252
|8,740
|8,831
|8,776
|9,036
|Common equity
|908
|953
|994
|1,069
|1,042
|1,174
|Book Value Per Share ($)
|17.7
|18.4
|19.3
|21.3
|21.5
|24.2
|Tangible BVPS ($)
|15.9
|15.7
|16.7
|18.8
|19.2
|21.9
|Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
The anticipated growth in the net interest margin and the loan balance will boost earnings this year. On the other hand, inflation will drive up non-interest expenses, which will restrict bottom-line growth. Overall, I'm expecting OFG Bancorp to report earnings of $3.60 per share for 2023, up 5% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.
|Income Statement
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net interest income
|316
|323
|408
|407
|482
|556
|Provision for loan losses
|56
|97
|93
|0
|24
|28
|Non-interest income
|80
|82
|124
|133
|132
|127
|Non-interest expense
|207
|233
|345
|326
|346
|403
|Net income - Common Sh.
|78
|47
|68
|145
|166
|174
|EPS - Diluted ($)
|1.52
|0.92
|1.32
|2.81
|3.44
|3.60
|Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified)
In my last report on OFG Bancorp, I estimated earnings of $3.64 per share for 2023. My updated earnings estimate is barely changed from my previous estimate even though I've tweaked almost all income statement line items following the fourth quarter's results. My tweaks mostly cancel each other out; therefore, my new estimate hasn't changed much.
Despite the ongoing banking sector crisis, OFG's risk is at a normal level due to the following factors.
OFG Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 25% for 2023, which is in line with the five-year average of 22%. Therefore, I'm not expecting another increase in the dividend level this year.
I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value OFG Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.22 in the past, as shown below.
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|Average
|T. Book Value per Share ($)
|15.7
|16.7
|18.8
|19.2
|Average Market Price ($)
|20.8
|14.8
|23.2
|27.3
|Historical P/TB
|1.33x
|0.88x
|1.23x
|1.42x
|1.22x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $21.9 gives a target price of $26.7 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 0.3% upside from the March 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.
|P/TB Multiple
|1.02x
|1.12x
|1.22x
|1.32x
|1.42x
|TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($)
|21.9
|21.9
|21.9
|21.9
|21.9
|Target Price ($)
|22.3
|24.5
|26.7
|28.8
|31.0
|Market Price ($)
|26.6
|26.6
|26.6
|26.6
|26.6
|Upside/(Downside)
|(16.2)%
|(8.0)%
|0.3%
|8.5%
|16.8%
|Source: Author's Estimates
The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 8.8x in the past, excluding the anomaly in 2019, as shown below.
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|T. Average
|Earnings per Share ($)
|1.5
|0.9
|1.32
|3.44
|3.44
|Average Market Price ($)
|14.3
|20.8
|14.8
|23.2
|27.3
|Historical P/E
|9.4x
|22.7x
|11.2x
|6.7x
|7.9x
|8.8x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the trimmed average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.60 gives a target price of $31.8 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 19.6% upside from the March 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.
|P/E Multiple
|6.8x
|7.8x
|8.8x
|9.8x
|10.8x
|EPS - 2023 ($)
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Target Price ($)
|24.6
|28.2
|31.8
|35.4
|39.0
|Market Price ($)
|26.6
|26.6
|26.6
|26.6
|26.6
|Upside/(Downside)
|(7.5)%
|6.0%
|19.6%
|33.1%
|46.6%
|Source: Author's Estimates
Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $29.2, which implies a 9.9% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 13.2%. Hence, I'm maintaining a buy rating on OFG Bancorp.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.
