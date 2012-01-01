The 'Old Sugar Bond': Rogers Sugar Offers 6% Yield, Improving Payout Ratio

Mar. 22, 2023 4:41 AM ETRogers Sugar Inc. (RSGUF), RSI:CA
The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.03K Followers

Summary

  • Rogers offers a current dividend yield of almost 6% with a payout ratio of 86%.
  • FY 2023 guidance suggests the company will grow sugar production for a 9th consecutive year.
  • Rogers is investing in a $160M refining expansion project to better address industrial demand in Eastern Canada.
  • Growth from the company's maple segment has stalled amid rising costs and shrinking margins.
Row of ascending stacks of sugar cubes

Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since I last wrote about Rogers Sugar Inc (OTCPK:RSGUF) (TSX:RSI:CA) in 2020, shares are up 45%. The company’s steady stream of dividends has remained unchanged at $0.36 quarterly since 2012. At current levels, the company offers a 6% yield

This article was written by

The Affluent Tortoise profile picture
The Affluent Tortoise
2.03K Followers
I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.