Investment Thesis

Since I last wrote about Rogers Sugar Inc (OTCPK:RSGUF) (TSX:RSI:CA) in 2020, shares are up 45%. The company’s steady stream of dividends has remained unchanged at $0.36 quarterly since 2012. At current levels, the company offers a 6% yield with a payout ratio that has been gradually improving. It is unlikely the dividend will be increased anytime soon, however the current payout is stable.

While growth expectations remain modest, Rogers has seen eight consecutive years of sugar volume growth. A planned expansion of the company's refining capacity will further support production growth. Due to rising costs, the company’s Maple segment has failed to deliver a meaningful contribution to the bottom line.

The company offers a low risk business model in a stable and well defined market. Investors can consider owning Rogers for its steady dividend income, however growth expectations should be tempered.

Company Profile

The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Production is based out of Montreal, where the company is expanding its sugar processing facility. Lantic is the brand used in Eastern Canada, while Rogers is the retail label in Western Canada. Rogers offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, and liquid sugar products to consumer, industrial and restaurant customers. In addition to 135 years serving the Canadian market, Rogers exports approximately 20% of its products to the U.S. and other international markets as an industrial food processing input.

In the Canadian market, Rogers shares an estimated 50% market share with its only major competitor in Canada, privately held Redpath Sugar Ltd. In the domestic sugar market, there are no significant consolidation opportunities remaining. This market dynamic led the company to expand into the maple syrup industry in 2017, where the highly fragmented nature of the market has made consolidation and market share gains available. This space is competitive however, as Rogers competes with large food conglomerates including The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

Recent Results and Outlook

Rogers recently posted its best annual result in the company’s history. EBITDA for FY 2022 increased 12.1% to $102M on revenues of $1.0B. This result reflects higher adjusted EBITDA and strong demand in the sugar segment, that was partially offset by weak demand in the maple segment. For the FY 2022, sugar sales volume also set a new company record at 794,600 metric tonnes, representing an increase of approximately 2.0% over 2021. This 2022 growth follows a 2.5% sugar volume increase the year prior. For 2023, Rogers has provided volume guidance of 805,000 metric tonnes based on anticipated strength in industrial demand. This volume implies a 1.3% increase over 2022 levels. Should this trend hold, it would be the ninth consecutive year of sugar volume growth.

Growth Catalysts

On the company’s recent earnings call, President and CEO Mike Walton highlighted that the company’s growth is not dependent on domestic consumption as approximately 50% of sugar produced in Canada is consumed elsewhere. This highlights the company’s direct raw sugar exports, as well as the significant volume of export products containing sugar that are produced in Canada and consumed in the U.S. With industrial consumption representing 55% of Rogers revenue, organic growth is not constrained to domestic per capita consumption, which has been declining in Canada for years.

The difference is it's not consumption the sugar - the market we're servicing isn't all the sugar being consumed in Canada only about 50% of it is consumed in Canada. The rest of it goes in the sugar containing products to a market that is 10 times the size of ours in the United States. So it's very durable and the sugar economics favor the production of goods in Canada for shipment [to] export markets.

Rogers is currently in the design and building process of a previously announced $160M expansion project for its Montreal site. This project is expected to increase supply by 100,000 metric tonnes over the next two to three years to better serve the Eastern Canadian market. On the earnings call, Rogers confirmed it is in discussions with Investissement Québec about investment support for the project with the goal of preserving balance sheet strength. In addition to the Montreal expansion, the company has earmarked $25M for other capital in the sugar segment in 2023 and $1-2M for maple.

The Lackluster Maple Segment

In 2017, Rogers entered the maple syrup market with the acquisition of a maple products bottler and distributor. Rogers maple label “TMTC” has helped the company diversify, contributing 21% of revenue in 2022. This diversification into a new market was heralded as the company’s opportunity to grow. Six years later, maple products continue to be a weak performing segment. While still ahead of pre-pandemic levels, volumes have been declining since 2020. Not only has EBITDA dropped by almost one third since 2018, maple margins have shrunk from approximately 13% in 2018, to 8% for the FY 2022.

Maple producers recently announced a 7% increase in cost to bottlers like Rogers. Rogers intends to pass on this cost to consumers however, this could be a challenge as maple is more of a discretionary consumable than sugar and is therefore more price sensitive. While there are interesting export market opportunities for maple, especially in the Asia-Pacific market, it is a more challenging business than sugar. Compared to its sugar segment, Rogers controls less of the maple supply chain and instead has to purchase from multiple producers to bottle and distribute.

Dividend Yield

Prior to 2010, Rogers grew its dividend modestly but consistently with small annual increases. As the yield and payout ratio crept higher however, Rogers froze its dividend at current levels. At the present share price, Rogers offers a yield of 5.9%, slightly below its historical average of 6.57%. As the dividend level has remained unchanged at $0.36 quarterly since 2012, the yield fluctuations overtime are purely a factor of share price volatility. The slightly lower current yield is reflective of a stronger share price in recent quarters.

At 85.6%, Rogers’ payout ratio has continued to improve and is now below pre-pandemic levels. Payout ratio hit a peak of 129% in June 2020. At current levels, investors can have more confidence in the sustainability of the dividend. With 40 consecutive quarters of dividend payments at current levels, Rogers has also demonstrated an ability to pay its dividend throughout economic cycles.

In the company’s most recent investor presentation, Rogers reiterated its plan to use capital to expand production and maintain the dividend. Investors should not expect any dividend increased for the foreseeable future as capital will be required for plant modernization and expansion.

We expect to generate enough cash from our operations to continue to invest in our plants and to maintain our dividend level for the foreseeable future.

Risk Analysis

With 22% of revenue derived from outside of Canada, foreign exchange fluctuations have the potential to impact earnings. Agriculture input costs for beets and sugar cane will be affected by rising labour costs and higher fuel prices. Equally, unfavourable weather conditions encountered in the prairies negatively affected beet production in 2022. A repeat in 2023 would put more pressure on the firm’s cane production facilities in Vancouver and Montreal.

Increases in global sugar prices and strong brand awareness have reduced regulatory risk and any concerns of tariff reform. Sugar refiners in Canada benefit from a $31/tonne tariff on refined sugar imports from foreign countries. At current prices, this amount is not a strong deterrent with the current global price per tonne of USD $578. Historically, this tariff represented 5-8% of the price per tonne. At current levels, it is less than 2%. This erosion of the relative tariff pricing per tonne reduces risk as it dilutes the potential negative impact of the tariff being removed.

Interest expense has risen from $4.42M in Q1 2022 to $6.18M in Q1 2023 while long-term debt has stayed relatively stable at approximately $350M since 2020. Rogers is currently trading at approximately 9X 2023E EV/ EBITDA. This is in line with the company’s long-term average.

Investor Takeaways

Rogers is a steady low-growth business that offers attractive dividend income. Investors can have confidence in a steady dividend yield of nearly 6% with a payout ratio that continues to improve. While organic growth expectations are in the low single digits, the company continues to produce higher sugar volumes annually. The expansion of Rogers’ Montreal sugar facility will help to expand production growth further.

There is nothing exciting about the sugar business, however it is easy to understand. Investors can consider owning Rogers Sugar for income, but without expectations for significant share price upside or dividend growth. In this regard, the stock has some similar characteristics to investing in fixed income, hence the moniker “the Old Sugar Bond”.

