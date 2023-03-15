India's Opportunities: Impossible To Ignore

Mar. 22, 2023 4:43 AM ETGBFAX, DGIN, HDB
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.22K Followers

Summary

  • The Emerging Markets Investment Team’s recent trip to India further reaffirmed our conviction in the investee companies of the VanEck Emerging Markets Equity Strategy that we believe are poised to benefit from the structural growth trends shaping the Indian economy.
  • The demographic backdrop coupled with increased digitalization of the economy - the mass adoption of smartphone use with access to digital applications ranging from payment platforms to banking and retail - is building growth resilience that is likely to persist for some time.
  • We believe it is impossible to ignore India as an emerging market investment destination from a tactical and strategic point of view.

India Economy Improves and Returns to Normal After Crisis

ronniechua

The momentum built by reforms and innovation, which includes improving logistics and infrastructure and increasing digitalization, are already broadening and democratizing growth in India.

The Emerging Markets Investment Team’s recent trip to India further reaffirmed our conviction in

India Central Government Tax Revenue

Source: Macquarie Capital. Data as of March 15, 2023. FY= Fiscal Year; FY2023 and FY2024 = Fiscal Year forecasts. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Not intended as a prediction of future results.

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.22K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.