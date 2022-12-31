Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Engineering equipment manufacturer Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) delivered optimistic revenue growth for 2023 as well as EPS growth driven partially by consolidation in the industrial segment and growth in the aerospace segment. Considering the operating margin of the aerospace segment close to 17%, in my view, the business transformation could bring significant margin enhancements. Even if we take into account the risk from the total amount of debt or potential risk of failed restructuring efforts, I believe that Barnes is undervalued.

Barnes: Aerospace Segment And Industrial Segment

Barnes Group is a company dedicated to the manufacture of highly complex engineering equipment and systems, differential industrial technologies, and innovative solutions as well as related services, serving a variety of clients in different markets.

The company's equipment, services, and products have a wide reach at the profit level, forming part of the healthcare, automation, packaging, aerospace, mobility, and manufacturing markets.

The company has 70 production plants internationally, of which 17 are wholly owned while the rest are rented or acquired as a percentage with other companies. Among the plants Barnes owns, we find 5 in the United States, 9 in Europe, 1 in Asia, and two distributed between Latin America and Central America.

Among the plants under rent, there are several plants dedicated exclusively to the manufacture of parts for the aerospace industry, with Asia being the region with the most plants, 9 plants. By the end of 2022, the company estimated 5,200 employees globally, with 40% concentrated in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 20% in Asia, and 40% in the entire Americas.

Source: Investor Presentation

Barnes Group's activities and operations are divided into two major segments globally: the industrial segment and the aerospace segment. In the industrial segment, we find modeling solutions, force and motor control, engineering systems for automation, and other components in this regard.

On the other hand, the aerospace segment includes the original equipment manufacturing market. We also find the services of placement, installation, repair, revision, and the trade of spare parts for aerospace ships.

Delving into the details of each segment, we find that in the industrial segment, Barnes manufactures high-quality systems and components as well as critical application products in the production phases of its customers. This is undoubtedly a strength for the company as they are a fundamental part of the operations chains of the companies to which they provide service. This segment offers customers the possibility of customized solutions, through the development of specific components or using the industrial modeling area, being able to create unique and individual pieces for each need. Sales in this segment occur through the company's direct sales channels as well as distributors worldwide.

The aerospace segment manufactures and designs highly complex components for aircraft parts such as turbines or engines, whether for the commercial or defense sectors. In addition to these products, Barnes offers repair and maintenance services as well as the provision of replacement parts. This segment has a wide range of applications in the aerospace market because it not only manufactures parts for the aftermarket, but also has commercial lines or government agencies under its clients who provide original parts for their aircraft.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, cash stand at $76.858 million with accounts receivable, less allowances close to $291 million and inventories of $283 million. Total current assets are equal to $732 million, more than two times the total amount of current liabilities. Hence, I do not see a liquidity issue here.

Deferred income taxes stand at $18 million with property, plant and equipment of $320 million, goodwill of $835 million, and other intangible assets of $442 million. Considering the total amount of goodwill, I would be a bit afraid of potential goodwill impairment risks in the coming weeks. With that, I do appreciate that management appears to be very active in the mergers and acquisitions markets. Total assets stand at $2.413 billion.

Source: 10-k

With regards to the list of liabilities, Barnes reported accounts payable worth $145 million, accrued liabilities of $158 million, and total current liabilities of $305 million. Long-term debt is equal to $569 million, which does not look small. However, taking into account 2025 EBITDA of $300 million and the total amount of cash, most investors would not panic.

Management also reported accrued retirement benefits of $54 million, deferred income taxes of $62 million, and total liabilities of $1067 million. With an asset/liability ratio of more than 2x, I would say that the balance sheet appears in good shape.

Source: 10-k

Expectations From Other Analysts Include Sales Growth, Operating Margin Expansion, And FCF Margin Expansion

I believe that investors may be interested in having a look at the numbers reported by other investment analysts. 2024 net sales are expected to be close to $1.401 billion with 2024 EBITDA of $281 million, EBIT of $200 million, operating margin close to 14%, and net income close to $129 million. 2024 FCF would also stand at $171 million with a FCF margin close to 12%. I tried to use numbers in my DCF model that are a bit more conservative than the numbers from other analysts.

Source: S&P

Assumptions In My DCF Model Include Successful Consolidation In The Industrial Segment And Investments In The Aerospace Business Segment

My assumptions include more growing distribution lines and integrating, consolidating, and rationalizing available resources. If Barnes successfully reinvests into product line innovation, and enhances customer engagement, I would expect further sales growth. In other words, the company seeks to increase the quality of its treatment with its clients, thus generating greater demand and greater recognition for future commercial deals. In this regard, the following words from the annual report appear quite relevant.

We drive Bottom Line by leveraging each Top Line growth opportunity using commercial excellence combined with operational productivity to generate improved profitability. This improved profitability funds future pipeline investments. We drive Pipeline Growth by re-investing into product line innovation and intimate customer engagement to increase the vibrancy and attractiveness of Barnes to existing and future customers. These will be reflected in increased sales opportunities that in turn drive our Top Line growth. Source: 10-k

I also value the numbers delivered by management, which include organic growth and sales growth for the year 2023, adjusted operating margin close to 12.5%-13.5%, and adjusted EPS growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

Besides, I am quite optimistic about the priorities to drive value creation reported in the last report. Barnes expects to consolidate its industrial business segment as well as grow in the aerospace business segment.

Source: Investor Presentation

Considering the total number of facilities reported in the industrial segment, I believe that the transformation that we may see in the coming years could be substantial. If Barnes decides to sell facilities in the industrial segment, and buy new aerospace facilities, the income statement will likely change quite a bit.

Source: 10-k

Investors may want to keep in mind that the aerospace segment reported an operating margin of 17%, which is significantly higher than that of the industrial segment. Further growth in the aerospace segment will likely bring an enhancement of the operating margin and perhaps more FCF.

Source: 10-k Source: 10-k

Finally, I want to point out the words from the last annual report with regard to the efforts already made by management to reduce costs around the industrial business segment. I assume that we will likely see the effects of the new program from 2023.

Management commenced a systematic multi-phased initiative to significantly reduce costs and integrate the Company's operations, decreasing complexity and focusing on improved performance across Industrial. More specifically, at this time, the Company announced a restructuring program to further reduce costs within the Industrial segment, in response to the macroeconomic disruption caused by the aforementioned items. Source: 10-k

My DCF Model

My CAPM is not different from that of other investment analysts. It includes cost of equity of 10%, cost of debt 4.55%, and a WACC of around 9%-9.7%.

Source: My DCF Model

My DCF model includes 2025 net income of $20 million, depreciation and amortization of $92 million, 2025 stock compensation expense close to $12 million, and changes in accounts receivable close to -$11.3 million. Besides, with 2025 changes in inventories of -$13.501 million and 2025 changes in accounts payable of $51million, 2025 CFO would be close to $151 million with 2025 FCF of $123 million.

2030 net income would be close to $33 million with stock compensation expenses close to $11 million, changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets of -$26 million, and changes in accrued liabilities of $17 million. Finally, with 2030 deferred income taxes of $59 million and net cash provided by operating activities of $309 million, 2030 free cash flow would be $291 million.

Source: My DCF Model Source: My DCF Model

My results include a terminal EV/FCF multiple of 14x, WACC of 9.7%, cash of $76 million, debt close to $570 million, and an equity valuation of $2.461 billion. Finally, if we assume a shares count of 50.602 million, the implied price would be $49 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Large Competitors

Competition for Barnes Group varies by operating segment. For the industrial segment, the company competes with a large number of manufacturing plants in different regions as well as service centers and operations in this regard. We can find leading competitors in the United States, China, Hong Kong, and some European countries such as Switzerland, Italy, or Germany.

With regard to the aerospace segment, competition is driven by several factors, among which we find the manufacturing plants of the airlines or military as well as those that have their own repair and maintenance services, together with others manufactured at a national level with size similar to or larger than Barnes.

Risks

The first risk to highlight is the lack of diversification in the client portfolio. In 2022, General Electric (GE) accounted for 20% of total sales. In addition, 15% of sales in the aerospace segment were concentrated in the three largest foreign clients. For the industrial segment, the concentration of its maximum 5 clients is 10% of total sales. Any type of change or complication in the current commercial agreements could mean a great challenge of reassignments and adaptations for Barnes. As a result, I believe that the revenue growth will likely decline.

In a similar sense, most of the operations within the industrial segment are from requests for plastic injection molding or related services. A change in trends or the emergence of lower cost technologies could also mean a major disruption to the current state of operations.

With regard to the aerospace market, we must emphasize that this is a market with a large number of laws and regulations. Besides, any insertion or development of a new product may have future security flaws. In sum, failed introduction of new products that do not respect international regulations could be a significant risk.

Finally, I believe that the total amount of debt may become a clear risk. If debt holders decide to block new mergers and acquisitions, or they block new investments in the aerospace segment, future revenue growth will likely decline.

Conclusion

Barnes delivered beneficial expectations for 2023, which include sales growth and adjusted earnings per share growth. Management announced that it expects to consolidate in the industrial business segment. Management also invests in the aerospace business segment, which reports an operating margin close to 17%. If we assume that the transformation is successful, I believe that the operating margin of the group will likely increase. Even considering the risks from the total amount of debt, international regulations, and dependence on certain clients, in my view, Barnes stock appears undervalued.