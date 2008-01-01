FOMC To Decide Gold's Next Move

Mar. 22, 2023 5:00 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, GDX, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, GDMN, SLV, SIVR, SLVO, PSLV, SIL, SLVP, SILJ
Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.28K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed would provide 1-year loans to banks in trouble and take the banks’ US Treasury bonds as collateral at face value.
  • Gold, silver, the miners, and bitcoin are all rallying strongly and will continue to do so.
  • I am cautious in the very short term, but extremely bullish to the upside thereafter.

Gold Bars Sitting on Blue Bar Graph, Stock Market and Finance Concept.

hallojulie

By David Brady

Gold began its rally from $1,819 on March 9, when news of trouble at Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") (SIVB) surfaced. Silver followed suit the following day from ~20 when SVB collapsed. Then, Signature Bank (

total assets

Author

gold futures

Author

silver futures

Author

This article was written by

Sprott Money profile picture
Sprott Money
2.28K Followers
Established in February 2008, Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals wholesale, institutional and retail dealer selling gold, silver and platinum bars, coins and wafers online and over the phone. We offer competitive precious metals storage, IRA, and RRSP services, as well as a comprehensive news site.Sprott Money Ltd. is a privately held company owned by Eric Sprott and operated by Larisa Sprott.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.