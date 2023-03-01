Digital Realty Trust: Unexciting But Still A Buy

Mar. 22, 2023 5:34 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)1 Comment
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
796 Followers

Summary

  • Data centers are expected to experience serious tailwinds over the rest of the decade fueled by double-digit growth in demand for computing power.
  • Digital Realty Trust should be at the forefront of this trend, but recent results have hardly been exciting. Growth has slowed and is not expected to pick up any time soon.
  • Still, DLR stock fulfills my criteria for a conservative buy. I present my thesis for the company as well as an alternative investment that I like much better.

Data center high angle view

funky-data/iStock via Getty Images

Dear readers/followers,

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed the latest AI-craze related to ChatGPT. I believe in the technology over the long-term, but see several issues that have kept me from investing a significant amount

exposure

DLR Presentation

leasing

DLR Presentation

debt

DLR Presentation

dividend

DLR Presentation

valuation

Fast graphs

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
796 Followers
Hey, my name is David and I am an ex-Private Equity investment professional with a strong European real estate background, now focused on active investing in US and EU equities.Throughout my career I've analyzed Billions of dollars worth of real estate development and investment deals and have personally contributed to over $500 Million worth of closed acquisition, financing and joint venture transactions. Real estate is where I feel at home and that's why a lot of my analysis is focused on REITs. With respect to my investment strategy, I like to rotate into sectors that I expect to outperform. Within each sector I look for undervalued companies that have healthy growth prospects and provide a reasonable margin of safety at the current valuation. Currently I am quite bullish on residential and net lease REITs, Big banks and Asset managers, Renewable Energy and Chip makers.Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for illustrative and educational purposes only. Always do your own research before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.