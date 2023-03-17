Murata Manufacturing: Gearing Up For A Demand Ramp-Up

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • Murata Manufacturing has formed a new JV to secure its production capacity.
  • With demand from the auto industry ramping up, the expanded capacity is a positive step.
  • The stock has declined on near-term demand/supply concerns, though the current valuation seems unjustified given the long-term tailwinds.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

Japan-based Murata Manufacturing (OTCPK:MRAAY) (OTCPK:MRAAF), a leading manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) and radio-frequency modules, has announced an exciting new three-way joint venture agreement with chemicals company Ishihara Sangyo and its wholly owned

Murata Valuation

Marketscreener

Joint Venture Terms

Murata Manufacturing

Low Voltage Architecture Estimates

Tesla

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.9K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.