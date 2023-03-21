RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWEOY)

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

March 21, 2023, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Markus Krebber - CEO

Michael Müller - CFO

Thomas Denny - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

Peter Bisztyga - Bank of America

Vincent Ayral - JPMorgan

Ahmed Farman - Jefferies

Sam Arie - UBS

Wanda Serwinowsk - Credit Suisse

Harry Wyburd - Exane BNP Paribas

Robert Pulleyn - Morgan Stanley

Olly Jeffery - Deutsche Bank

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Piotr Dzieciolowski - Citi

Martin Tessier - Stifel

Louis Boujard - ODDO BHF

Operator

Welcome to the RWE Conference Call.

Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG; and Michael Müller, CFO of RWE AG will inform you about the developments in fiscal year 2022.

I will now hand over to Mr. Thomas Denny. Thank you.

Thomas Denny

Thank you, Laura, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for RWE's conference call on fiscal year 2022 and of course the outlook for 2023. Our CEO, Markus Krebber, and our CFO, Michael Müller, will guide you through our presentation before we start the Q&A session later.

And with this, I'll hand over to Markus.

Markus Krebber

Yes. Thank you, Thomas, and a warm welcome to everyone. 2022 was a dramatic year, a horrible Russian war in Europe with far reaching consequences for the global energy markets. In everything, a very demanding year for a European energy company but we are very proud the team RWE weathers the energy crisis well. And while being busy with crisis management, we delivered an all growing green strategy, we delivered an exceptional operating performance and we accelerated the transformation of the company by agreeing to coal exit 2030 and by building a leading position in the U.S. renewable market through M&A.

