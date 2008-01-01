Banking Stresses Amplify Economic Risks

Mar. 22, 2023 6:00 AM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, FIHD, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPLX, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USEQ, USLB, USMC, USMF, USVM, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • Although reference yields on government bonds have decreased since the failure of SVB, risk premia have widened, raising financing costs and discouraging investment.
  • Deposit withdrawals and declining equity valuations will put banks in a defensive posture.
  • Actions by central banks and regulators to provide liquidity and broaden deposit insurance will likely avert a major financial crisis.

technical financial graph on technology abstract background

monsitj

Global economic growth is slowing in 2023 as financial conditions tighten and excesses of the early stages of the pandemic unwind.

The S&P Global Market Intelligence forecast calls for world real GDP growth to slow from 6.0% in 2021 and

Real GDP

S&P Global Market Intelligence

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.72K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.