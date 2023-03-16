ETF Flows, The Winners And Losers In Volatile Markets

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • Recent uncertainty, instigated by the issues seen across the financial sector, has led to a change in investment flows seen across exchange traded funds.
  • A change in investment flows can be seen over the month of March as equity market volatility has increased.
  • When looking across some of the most popular U.S. banking ETFs, over the past week, flows have been resilient. Investment into U.S. regional banking ETFs has been positive.

Businessmen holding a smartphone with icons of ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

The recent volatility in financial markets is pushing ETF flows into higher quality assets

During 2023, managing market volatility has been at the forefront of investor strategy. Recent uncertainty, instigated by the issues seen across the financial sector, has led to

top 10 ETF inflows and outflows by category year to date

top 10 ETF inflows/outflows by category during March (1st-16th March)

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.72K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.