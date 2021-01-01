Trygve Finkelsen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

My thesis is that BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is adapting to a world in which the demand for battery electric vehicles ("BEVs") increases every year.

At the time of this writing, €100 equals $108.

The Numbers

Speaking about the BEV ramp up in the 4Q22 call, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said the following:

We steer it to closely track growing demand. And since the start of the BMW i3, we have put more than 0.5 million, all electric BMW and MINI vehicles on the roads worldwide. And in fact, we sold more than 215,000, all electric vehicles just last year. And that is more than double the number from 2021 despite the difficult supply situation. We deliver on our promises. That has been a differentiating factor for BMW for over 100 years. With our strong BEV growth, we are leaving established competitors far behind, not to mention many of the BEV-only manufacturers from the United States and Asia who are new to the market.

BMW's March 2023 investor presentation shows that BEV deliveries climbed from 44,541 in 2020 up to 103,854 in 2021 and up again to 215,752 in 2022. Per InsideEVs, BEVs were a little under 6% of new vehicle purchases in 2022 in the US. In Europe this percentage is significantly higher. The 3 largest European BEV markets for January and February were Germany, France and the UK. They saw BEV purchases as a percentage of overall purchases of 13%, 14% and 14%, respectively, for the first 2 months of 2023 per a tweet from @piloly:

Europe BEVs (Twitter)

China has an even higher penetration of BEVs. It was reported by Barron's on March 21st that BEV sales have accounted for roughly 20% of all new-car sales in China over the last few months. BMW keeps evolving to be in line with these demand percentages. BEVs made up 9% of their overall unit sales in 2022 and they expect BEVs to make up 15% of their overall unit sales in 2023. Per a tweet from @Xil_llix, we see BMW in light green below has increased global BEV sales substantially over the last few years:

BMW BEVs (Twitter)

The 4Q22 press release shows that BMW Group is always evolving, noting that MINI and Rolls-Royce will be electric-only brands in less than ten years.

Valuation

BMW's 2022 report shows that overall group revenue climbed from €111,239 million in 2021 to €142,610 million in 2022. BEV sales are expected to climb significantly from the 2022 level of 9% of overall sales in footnote #2 below to 15% in 2023. Profit before tax will drop significantly in 2023 seeing as 2022 benefited from the one-time gain of €7.7 billion from the remeasurement of equity interests in BMW Brilliance. The EBIT margins for the automotive and motorcycle segments should be similar to 2022 or slightly elevated. It is expected that the number of automotive units sold in 2023 will be slightly elevated above the 2022 number of 2.4 million units.

BMW Outlook (2022 report)

Overall EBIT went from €13,400 million in 2021 to €13,999 million in 2022 which is about $15 billion. I think a reasonable valuation range is 7 to 9x this amount or $105 to $135 billion.

The 2022 report shows 601,995,000 gross common shares issued minus 15,312,000 shares bought back for a net consideration of 586,683,000 common shares. It also shows 60,844,000 gross preferred shares issued minus 1,449,000 preferred shares bought back for a net consideration of 59,395,000 preferred shares. Per BMW's IR page, the ADR-Ratio is 3 BMWYY ADRs for 1 ordinary common share. As such, the common component of market cap based on the March 21st BMWYY ADR price of $35.11 comes to $62.6 billion. We add the preferred component to this which is €5.8 billion or $6.3 billion based on the 59,395,000 net preferred units times the March 21st preferred price of €97.34 from BMW's IR page. As such, the total common and preferred market cap consideration is $68.9 billion.

I like to separate BMW's bank-like financial services business from the automotive and motorcycles segments. The balance sheet breaks out the financial services numbers nicely:

BMW Assets (2022 report)

BMW Liabilities (2022 report)

I see the non-financial services balance sheet considerations as €42,958 million or $46.4 billion more than the market cap due to long-term debt of €37,126 million [€53,469 million - €16,343 million] plus short-term debt of €15,009 million [€40,727 million - €25,718 million] plus non-controlling interests of €4,163 million partially offset by cash and equivalents of €13,340 million [€16,870 million - 3,530 million]. Excluding balance sheet considerations tied to financial services, the enterprise value is about $115 billion [$68.9 billion + $46.4 billion] which is in line with my valuation range so I think the stock is reasonably valued.

Forward-looking investors should keep an eye on BMW's BEV sales as a percentage of overall sales. This should continue to climb in the years ahead and hopefully the automotive EBIT margins will not fall as this transformation takes place. Also, investors should keep tabs on overall car sales as customers adjust to this new world of higher interest rates. CEO Oliver Zipse said 4 out of 10 BMW vehicles are funded and financed with their financial services offering which is sensitive to interest rate changes.

