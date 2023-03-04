William_Potter

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) stock slumped as much as 15% after releasing Q4 2022 results. This is quite an aggressive reaction considering that as compared to Q4 2021 the Chinese e-commerce giant managed to expand revenues by about 46% YoY. Similarly, Non-GAAP operating profit for the period increased by 38% YoY. However, although revenue and earnings growth in Q4 was solid, investors should consider that going forward more aggressive industry competition will likely weigh on PDD's fundamentals.

Accounting for margin pressure through 2025, I update my valuation model for PDD, and I now calculate an implied downside of about to 20% based on a $64.98 target price.

For reference, for the past 12 months PDD stock is up approximately 102%, as compared to a loss of about 11% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Solid Q4 2022

PDD reported a solid performance for the 2022 Q4 quarter: During the period from September to end of December, the Chinese e-commerce giant generated sales of about $5.8 billion, which is about 46% above the respective topline metric achieved for the same period one year earlier. Analysts, however, have thought that PDD's revenues could be even higher -- and thus bullish estimates opened up room for a $140 million miss.

Further details about PDD's topline are as follows:

Revenues from online marketing services and others were $4,489.5 million, an increase of 38% from the same quarter of 2021.

Revenues from transaction services were $1,275.4 million, an increase of 86% from the same quarter of 2021.

Revenues from merchandise sales were $8.4 million, a decrease of 29% from the same quarter of 2021.

PDD's GAAP operating profit for Q4 2022 came in at $1.32 billion, an increase of approximately 32% as compared to the same period one year earlier. Similarly, net income attributable to shareholders was $137 billion, a 43% YoY jump versus Q4 2021.

PDD Q4 FY 2023 reporting

Pressured By Competition

The strong growth for PDD is certainly encouraging. However, I would like to point out the role of sales promotions for PDD's business model: In Q4 alone, PDD pushed two promotion events:

during the Double 11 period last quarter, we provided robust coupons and discounts in a simple and straightforward way, making shopping easier and more enjoyable for our consumers. ... As the Chinese New Year happened earlier this year, we launched the Chinese New Year promotion in late December to meet consumer needs.

I understand that the challenging economy in China pushed many retailers to use promotions to compete for 'restrained' consumption. However, I also believe that the competition on price/ promotion might also be structural, because as China's e-commerce industry is pushing towards market saturation, capturing market share from competitors is left as the only way to expand the business. With that frame of reference, PDD CEO flagged the danger of 'unhealthy' competition:

I believe a healthy competition is beneficial in this industry. But sometimes, when competition intensifies, some companies may take different actions. For us, we will always adhere to our beauty as a company, focus on our own sustainable development, embrace competition even when sometimes it involved unsustainable practices from peers.

Now, investors should consider that PDD's competitors are not 'soft', or 'weak' players. In fact, JD (JD) and Alibaba (BABA) are well capitalized, well managed, and committed to growth. In that context, investors should note that JD has only recently announced a promotion strategy worth up to $1.4 billion -- the firms' largest sales promotion event in history.

Target Price Update

Expecting that PDD's margins are likely to come under pressure due to more aggressive industry competition, I now estimate that PDD's EPS in 2023 will likely fall to somewhere between $2.1 and $2.5. Moreover, I also lower my EPS expectations for 2024 and 2025, to $3.4 and $4.6, respectively. However, I continue to anchor on a 4.5% terminal growth rate (one percentage point higher than estimated nominal global GDP growth), as well as on a 10% cost of equity.

Given the EPS updates as highlighted below, I now calculate a fair implied share price of $64.98.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Below is also the updated sensitivity table.

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculation

Conclusion

Taking a long-term perspective, I continue to be bullish on Pinduoduo's pioneering business model and ongoing initiatives in agriculture technology. But, about a month ago I downgraded PDD to 'Hold' due to valuation concerns -- concerns that are compounded by an intensifying industry competition in China's e-commerce market.

Accounting for margin pressure through 2025, I update my valuation model for PDD, and I now calculate an implied downside of about 20% based on a $64.98 target price. Reiterate 'Hold' rating.