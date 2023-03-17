PacWest Preferred Shares: Size Matters

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • PacWest is a bank holding company with over $41 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
  • PACWP is the Series A preferred shares from PacWest.
  • The preferred shares are currently priced at $13/share versus a $25/share liquidation price.
  • PACW has a very transparent, straightforward balance sheet with no outside risks such as crypto.
  • The potential liquidity backstop needed here is small from a dollar figure perspective, and the bank has already raised $10 billion in cash.

Modern California Office building towers with empty street

NicolasMcComber/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

PacWest (PACW) is a California banking institution with over $41 billion in assets, headquartered in Los Angeles. The bank has been caught up in the recent regional banks crisis, being down over -54% in the past three months. The banks has

10k

10-K Filing (the SEC)

series a

Series A Preferred Shares (Seeking Alpha)

summar

Summary (10-K)

deposits

Deposits Details (10-K)

burr

Spectrum (M. Burry / Twitter)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.29K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.