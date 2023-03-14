alvarez

Year-to-date, ON Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:ON) stock price is up 30%. The company's revenue and net income in full-year 2022 were significantly higher than in the previous year. It is important to know that ON Semiconductor's 2023 revenue is not expected to be stronger than in 2022; however, it is expected to be significantly higher than the 5-year average. The Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) market outlook is strong and ON is one of the main players in this market. On 14 March 2023, ON Semiconductor announced an ultra-low power automotive-grade wireless microcontroller with BLE connectivity, which combines the industry's lowest power consumption and latest in embedded security for vehicle access, tire monitoring and more. On 6 March, the company announced a long-term supply agreement with BMW for its EliteSiC technology. Due to its high capital allocation to improve its position in the silicon carbide market in the past few years, ON is now well-positioned to benefit from the surging demand for silicon carbide.

Quarterly results

In its 4Q 2022 financial results, ON reported revenues of $2104 million, compared with 4Q 2021 revenue of $1846 and 3Q 2022 revenue of $2193 million. The company's gross margin increased from 45.1% in 4Q 2021 to 48.3$ in 3Q 2022 and to 48.5% in 4Q 2022. Also, its operating margin dropped from 26.0% in 4Q 2021 to 19.4% in 3Q 2022, and then jumped to 33.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported a net income of $604 million in 4Q 2022, compared with $312 million in 3Q 2022 and $426 million in 4Q 2022. It is worth noting that ON's revenue increased from $6740 in 2021 to $8326 million in 2022, driven by higher sales in PSG, ASG, and ISG segments. The company reported a full-year 2022 net income of $1902 million, up 88% YoY. ON expects its 1Q 2023 revenue to be between $1870 to $1970 million, compared with $1945 million in the first quarter of 2022. Also, the company expects its 1Q 2023 diluted EPS to be between $0.99 to $1.11, compared with $1.35 in 4Q 2022 and $1.18 in 1Q 2022. ON's R&D expenditures decreased from $161 million in 4Q 2021 to $145 million in 3Q 2022 and decreased further to $136 million in 4Q 2022. The company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash more than doubled to $2933 million on 31 December 2022, from $1378 million on 31 December 2021.

We are focused on our key strategic initiatives such as ramping silicon carbide in support of our long-term supply agreements. Despite the current macroeconomic uncertainty, the long-term outlook for our business remains robust with a 38% year-over-year increase in our design win funnel," the CEO commented. "With the confidence we have in our strategy to invest for long-term profitable growth, the Board of Directors and leadership team are pleased to announce a new $3 billion share repurchase authorization," he continued.

The market outlook

According to Figure 1, ON's Power Solutions Group (PSG) revenue accounted for 50% of its total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) revenues accounted for 33% and 17% of ON's total revenue in 4Q 2022, respectively. In terms of the geographic split, Asia (including Japan) revenue accounted for 62% of ON's total revenue in 4Q 2022. In terms of the end market split, automotive segment revenue accounted for 47 of ON's revenue. Also, industrial segment revenue accounted for 26% of ON's total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. Figure 2 shows that the company expects the Intelligent Power and Sensing market to grow at a CAGR of 7-9% from 2021 to 2025. Also, Figure 3 shows that the automotive and industrial markets to expand at a CAGR of 7-9% from 2021 to 2025. Thus, the share of auto and industrial revenues in the company's revenue breakdown is expected to increase in the following years.

Figure 1 - ON's revenue breakdown

4Q 2022 revenue breakdown

Figure 2 - Intelligent Power and Sensing market outlook

4Q 2022 presentation

Figure 3 - Automotive and Industrial markets outlook

4Q 2022 presentation

According to Markets and Markets, due to rising requirements for power generation through renewable resources, increasing demand for Intelligent Power Modules in automotive and industrial, and consumer electronics segments, the global Intelligent Power Module market is forecasted to grow from $1.8 million in 2022 to $3.0 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 10.7%. It is worth mentioning that ON is one of the main companies in the mentioned research, and is regarded as a major player in the market. Another research shows that due to the increasing number of hybrid electric vehicles and the development of highly autonomous driving cars to increase safety, the global automotive semiconductor market size is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.4 from 2022 to 2029.

A large part of the market growth can be attributed to the growing focus on renewable power sources and increasing levels of monitoring, which are completely in line with ON's developments in the past few years. Due to its strategic capital expenditures, ON has gained a unique position in the silicon carbide market. As a result of increasing demand for SiC devices in power electronics, higher mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties than regular silicon, and increasing investments by governments, the silicon carbide market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2026, reaching $2.1 billion.

ON performance

From the first quarter of 2022, ON Semiconductor's cash and equivalents have continuously increased, reaching $2919 million in 4Q 2022 compared to $2450 million at the end of 3Q 2022. This growth was driven by a two-fold increase in cash generation compared to the end of 2021, resulting in a significant drop in net debt to $571 million in 4Q 2022 from $1920 million in 4Q 2021. Additionally, the net debt amount was reduced by 42% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Furthermore, ON's equity level has shown an impressive boost over the previous year, with total equity reaching $6207 million in 4Q 2022, which is approximately a 35% increase compared to the same period in 2021. The company's equity and cash levels are significantly higher than its net debt amount, indicating a healthy financial position that can absorb potential risks in the future (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 - ON's capital structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Apart from ON Semiconductor's strong capital structure, its cash operations and prospects for generating free cash flow in 2022 can paint an appealing picture for 2023. In detail, during the fourth quarter of 2022, ON provided $731 million in operating cash flow, which was over 16% higher year over year compared to $627 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, the company's capital expenditures increased by 8% from $293 million in the third quarter of 2022 and by 62% from $196 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase in CapEx during 2022 could be used to encourage growth and boost the company's productivity. Ultimately, ON generated $412 million of free cash flow at the end of the fourth quarter, indicating a 41% decline compared to the amount of $709 million in the third quarter of 2022 (see Figure 5). However, the company's high operating cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 was due to a $326 million change in assets and liabilities which was not significant in other quarters.

Figure 5 - ON's cash structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

After analyzing ON's robust cash and capital structures, it comes as no surprise that the company's liquidity condition has improved. I conducted a thorough examination of the company's liquidity condition, including its cash and current ratios. At the end of 2022, ON's current ratio was 2.78x, which is over 13% higher than its level of 2.45x at the end of 2021. This demonstrates the company's ability to manage its assets, financing, and liabilities effectively and pay off short-term debts. Additionally, ON's cash ratio increased by 61% to 1.42x in 2022 compared to its level of 0.88x in 2021 due to a boost in cash generation. This indicates that ON has a substantial amount of cash and cash equivalents to fully cover its short-term obligations (see Figure 6).

Figure 6 - ON's liquidity ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Summary

Overall, ON Semiconductor's financial structure and liquidity condition indicate a healthy position for the company. This affirms the company's assertion that despite current macroeconomic uncertainty, the long-term outlook is encouraging. The IMP market outlook is in favor of ON Semiconductor and the company is expected to report strong financial results in the following quarters. The stock is a buy.