Molson Coors: Revitalization Strategy Will Continue To Support Growth

Mar. 22, 2023 7:51 AM ETMolson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)BUD
Ashton Casey profile picture
Ashton Casey
1 Follower

Summary

  • Molson Coors continues to grow its top line with portfolio premiumization and re-emphasis on core brands under the Revitalization strategy.
  • The company's financial position continues to strengthen with reduced leverage that supports dividend increases and higher free cash flow.
  • Declining margins still pose the main risk for Molson Coors's growth; however, reduced input and transportation costs coupled with revenue growth should support margin expansion.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Ashton Casey as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Molson Coors Reports Missed Earnings Expectations, Due To Slowing Sales In U.S.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Revenue per hectoliter for Molson Coors and Anheuser-Busch for 2021 and 2022.

Molson Coors & Anheuser-Busch Quarterly Reports

This article was written by

Ashton Casey profile picture
Ashton Casey
1 Follower
I am a junior at the University of Southern California, studying Mathematics/Economics with a minor in Mathematical Finance. I have previously interned in credit research and fixed-income investments. My interest in investing began in 2021, and I enjoy looking for potentially undervalued companies in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrials space.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.