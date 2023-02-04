Sundry Photography

We continue to be bullish on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT). Our bullish sentiment is driven by our belief that Fortinet's position in the cybersecurity space makes it relatively resilient to the weaker spending environment harming other software companies at the moment. While mega-tech companies Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG) are all signaling softer cloud spending due to tightening IT budgets, we're seeing another narrative play out with Fortinet. The stock was down nearly 32% in 2022 and is now down only 4% over the past year, outperforming the S&P500, down 11% during the same period. The following graph outlines Fortinet's stock performance over the past year compared to the S&P500.

YCharts

The stock price is volatile in the near term, but we believe the stock provides attractive entry points for long-term investors. Fortinet is up nearly 20% since we first published on the company in early December. We believe IT budgets for cybersecurity spending will not shrink substantially despite inflationary pressures and a looming recession, benefiting Fortinet and other companies in the cloud security space. We expect Fortinet to outperform the peer group toward 2H23 and recommend investors buy the stock at current levels.

Bullish on cybersecurity appetite

We see Fortinet leading cybersecurity stocks in the first half of the year. We expect the company to benefit from the resilient nature of cybersecurity spending as increased cloud adoption necessitates cybersecurity solutions. Fortinet provides network security appliances and Unified Threat Management (UTM) network security solutions for enterprises, governments, and service providers. In layman's terms, Fortinet provides protection. With current inflationary pressures and a looming recession, enterprises and service providers are less likely to shrink their security budgets- no one can afford a cyberattack in the current macro environment. McKinsey expects the damage from cyberattacks will amount to $10.5T annually by 2025, marking a 300% increase from 2015 levels. Hence, we expect cybersecurity spending will be at the top of IT budgets' priorities, even in a weaker spending environment.

Consistent with our last note on Fortinet, we believe data is currency. We expect Fortinet to be well-positioned to outperform at a time when organizations are more cost-sensitive and simultaneously need to protect their data. Gartner forecasts information security and risk management products and services will surpass $188.3B in spending for 2023. We see the cybersecurity TAM expanding toward 1H24; the following graph outlines the global cybersecurity TAM expectations from 2021 going forward.

McKinsey

We expect things to look up for Fortinet in 1H23 due to the rising demand for network securities after the pandemic-incited remote and hybrid work-styles sped up global digitalization. We see the cybersecurity demand increasing as more organizations shift their workloads to the cloud; by 2023, 70% of all enterprise workloads are forecasted to migrate to cloud infrastructure, up 40% from 2020. We expect the AI and machine learning hype will also fuel cybersecurity demand; CrowdStrike (CRWD) has already begun advances in AI and machine learning to capitalize on the threat data in the field. Even if we have a slower growth environment for cloud spending in 2023, we expect cybersecurity spending to be relatively resilient.

The following outlines worldwide information security and management spending between 2021-2023.

Gartner

4Q22 & what to expect in FY2023

Fortinet reported a solid 4Q22 earnings report, with shares surging 14% in extended trading after reporting earnings. The company reported an EPS of $0.44, beating expectations at $0.39 but slightly missed on revenue, reporting $1.28B, lower than the expected $1.3B. The following table outlines Fortinet's Non-GAAP results for 4Q22.

Fortinet 4Q22 earnings presentation

We expect the cybersecurity company to boost revenues in the mid-to-long run driven by growth in its Security Fabric, cloud, and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. We're specifically constructive on SD-WAN solutions driving revenue growth as the global SD-WAN market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.9% between 2021-2026. The company expects revenue for next quarter to be within the $1.18B - $1.22B range versus the consensus of $1.18B. Fortinet is on track to achieve its 2025 goal of $10B in billings, forecasting 20% billings growth for FY2023.

Still, the stock price remains volatile in the near term; while we believe cybersecurity spending is relatively resilient, the company is immune to intensifying competition. CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and Tenable (TENB), among others, share the cybersecurity market with Fortinet. We're not too concerned about competition as we believe the cybersecurity space is ballooning and has plenty of space for healthy competition. We're confident that Fortinet will increase its deals and FortiGate sales over the next year, especially in the $50,000 to $250,000 range. The following outlines Fortinet's deals for 4Q22.

Fortinet 4Q22 earnings presentation

We expect Fortinet to outperform the peer group toward 2H23. The following graph outlines Fortinet's stock performance over the past year compared to the peer group.

YCharts

Valuation

Fortinet is not cheap, trading above its peer group in the software industry. The stock is trading at 7.2x EV/C2024 Sales versus the peer group average of 5.4x. Fortinet is highly valued, but we see a favorable entry point into the stock that we're not likely to see again any time soon. We believe Fortinet is a growth stock and recommend investors looking to add growth to their portfolio buy in at current levels.

The following table outlines Fortinet's valuation.

TechStockPros

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 36 analysts covering the stock, 25 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. The stock price is volatile in the near term, but we expect Fortinet is among the safer growth stocks amid current macro headwinds.

The following table outlines Fortinet's sell-side ratings.

TechStockPros

What to do with the stock

We're buy-rated on Fortinet. We believe the stock is a safe haven amid the slower cloud growth environment in 2023 due to the resilient nature of cybersecurity spending. The stock dropped 32% in 2022 and is slowly creeping back up, rising 27% YTD. Fortinet stock is trading 31% higher than its 52-week-low of $42.61, and we expect Fortinet is well-positioned for a long-term stock rally. Fortinet is not without risks, but we believe the stock provides a favorable risk-reward profile at current levels.