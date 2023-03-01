Tough Fed Decisions

Summary

  • The market has concluded that the Fed will hike rates today.
  • Meanwhile, the banking crisis continues to ease, and Europe's STOXX 600 bank index is up 1.5%. The US KBW bank index rallied almost 5% yesterday.
  • While the dollar drew support from the adjustment of Fed views yesterday, it is mostly softer today, ostensibly on ideas that today's hike could be the last in the Fed's cycle.
  • Sterling is leading the move against the dollar on the back of a stronger-than-expected CPI report, which has bolstered the confidence of a quarter-point hike tomorrow.
  • Asia-Pacific and European equities advanced, but US equity futures are narrowly mixed.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Overview

The market has concluded that the Fed will hike rates today. The US two-year yield has risen from about 3.63% at Monday's lows almost 4.20% yesterday. It needs to rise to 4.35% to recover half of its decline since March 8

