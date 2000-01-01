phive2015

Stocks have staged a phenomenal two-day rebound with the S&P 500 regaining ground above 4,000, as investor concerns about bank liquidity fade and the focus shifts to monetary policy. The Fed is all but assured to raise rates by 25 basis points today in an effort to strike a balance between staying vigilant against inflation and accounting for the additional tightening in financial conditions as a result of the bank turmoil. What was expected by the consensus to be a terminal rate as high as 6% two weeks ago now looks to be one no more than 5%, which is good news for those who still hope to see a soft landing. That said, I wouldn't be surprised if we give back some of the recent gains, as Chairman Powell is still likely to carry a modestly hawkish tone in today's press conference to contain investor enthusiasm.

Finviz

I am encouraged by two developments on the technical front, both of which strengthen my conviction that we see a continued rebound in risk asset prices in coming weeks and months. The first is the action in the Russell 2000 index (IWM), which had its second largest sector weighting in financials at 17% as of the beginning of March. That weighting has fallen, as it holds many of the smaller-cap names that have been under extreme selling pressure during the bank obliteration of the past two weeks.

Stockcharts

The Russell 2000, which is a domestically-focused index, bottomed at the same time that inflation peaked in June of last year. That is no coincidence, and it supports my repeated assertions that markets respond to rates of change and not absolute numbers. The index has been gradually recovering, as the rate of inflation has been gradually falling. Since bottoming in October, it has made three distinct higher bottoms in October, December, and now March. The recent low was on Wednesday of last week with closes slightly higher each day thereafter. The Relative Strength Index at the top of the chart also fell below 30, which indicates an oversold level. If we are able to see a reversal up from here, despite the selling pressure in its second largest sector weighting, I think that is a very bullish development for the broad market.

At the same time, last week saw a Golden Cross for the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (QQQ), which occurs when the 50-day moving average climbs above the 200-day moving average, suggesting better performance moving forward.

Stockcharts

We saw the exact opposite happen in March of last year with a Death Cross for the index when the 50-day moving average fell below the 200-day moving average, resulting in a 17.8% decline between the sell signal and the recent buy signal. The recent strength in tech stocks is a function of more reasonable valuations combined with the decline in long-term interest rates.

Stockcharts

We see a similar performance backdrop if we look at the S&P 500 (SPY), which registered a Golden Cross in early February, and the prior occurrence was in July 2020. There is no way to interpret these developments other than bullish. The degree to which positive returns are produced is up for debate, but I find it hard to believe that the major market indexes are going to test their October lows this year with these developments at hand.

Stockcharts

Sentiment is also extremely bullish from a contrarian point of view, as the percent of bulls in the most recent survey from the American Association of Individual Investors fell below 20%, which is where it typically bottoms. Stocks tend to rise as sentiment recovers.

Bespoke

If we look at a longer-term picture of sentiment, the number of weeks in which bulls exceeded bears over the past year has fallen to a historic low. Prior such lows marked climactic long-term bottoms for the broad market.

MacroOps

The technical backdrop combined with investor sentiment point to a much better year for risk assets than the consensus is expecting in 2023.