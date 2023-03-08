HeliRy/E+ via Getty Images

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) is going to be recording some nice profit jumps under a wide variety of oil price scenarios. The reason is that Hess is the smallest partner of the Guyana Partnership. Therefore, each FPSO that comes online is very significant to the company's production growth.

Right now, the FPSO's appear to be coming online about one every 18 months or so. The share of production to Hess when they fully ramp up is conservatively 60K BOD. At current production levels, each new FPSO represents nearly a 20% increase in production. Not very many companies can claim to grow anything close to that currently. Yet Hess can likely look forward to even faster growth as cash flow from the partnership grows.

Hess Corporation Growth Plans Of Guyana Partnership (Hess Presentation At Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference March 8, 2023)

Much of the upstream risk has been removed by a whole lot of discoveries that now need to begin production. The six FPSO's justified so far represent years of growth through at least 2027. Management announced that the latest discovery (at several earlier conferences as well) may well justify its own FPSO. If that is the case, then that is another year of growth once it is established. Clearly production is going to grow quite a bit for the foreseeable future even if "starting tomorrow" the partnership drills all dry holes (signaling the end of delineation of the field). That possibility appears to be remote with yet another discovery announced in the fourth quarter.

Hess Presentation Of Guyana Discoveries And Other Leasehold Interests With Partners Listed (Hess Presentation At Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference March 8, 2023)

Hess has roughly a 30% interest in the 11 BBOE of estimated reserves discovered so far. If a barrel in the ground is conservatively worth $5 (as it has been much of my life), then the Hess interest in those reserves is worth about $16.5 billion currently. Hess currently has a market cap of $37 billion (roughly). That would not be out of line for a rapidly growing company with interests elsewhere and midstream interests as well.

Some have pointed to the company earnings to note that this stock is a lot more expensive than other oil industry stocks. But the very low breakeven of the joint venture combined with known reserves and upside potential make this stock a very rare fast growth stock that one seldom sees in the industry for this size company. In fact, it may at some point result in Hess being acquired by one of the partners (or less likely someone else who "wants in").

One of the things that John Hess stated at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy And Clean Technology Conference is that the partners "know" there is oil at the 18,000 ft level. The intention this year is to drill some exploratory wells to that oil which could result in a lot of upward revisions of estimated reserves. Evidently, much of what has so far been discovered is at the 15,000 (roughly) interval. If the partners do decide to explore at the deeper level, it appears to be a lower risk exploration because they "know" the oil is there.

The upside is shown in the slide above in that the current activity is largely directed towards one block. There are several more blocks to be evaluated and there are even more blocks that Hess has an interest in in Suriname which is right next door. At this time, the current partnership is years ahead of everyone else in that this is the only partnership that is converting discoveries to production. That will likely change as there have been other discoveries announced that are being evaluated by other explorers in Guyana and Suriname.

Cash Flow Growth

The world class nature of the Guyana Partnership puts Hess in the position of being able to grow cash flow as fast as a technology company without that technology price.

Hess Guidance Of Cash Flow Growth Through 2026 (Hess Presentation At Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference March 8, 2023)

As shown above, a 25% compounded cash flow growth rate will result in a triple of the cash flow available to the company to fund additional growth or return to shareholders. That growth is unlikely to slow as exploration is clearly expanding to other leases and of course Surname. That leaves the possibility of 25% compounded growth rate for at least the rest of the decade as a very good possibility. This of course would include the idea that there will be considerably more exploration success on the current and other blocks.

That growth is unlikely to be quite as smooth as shown above because oil prices are so volatile. But production growth will likely be very easy to forecast due to the low breakeven point of the project so far. It would take a sustained drop in oil prices for some time to derail the projected growth here. That is very unlikely to happen.

In fact, Hess has been in the process of beginning to repay (and shut down) credit lines because the cash flow is rapidly becoming more certain. Oil prices really gave this project a big boost in the current year when extra cash flow is critical for a faster start. The robust prices have made extra financing that is sometimes critical at beginning of a huge project like this, unnecessary.

Emissions

As was noted by John Hess (and is sometimes in the corporate presentation) the emissions of the Guyana project are non-existent compared to many other upstream projects. This is because the gas produced is captured and reinjected into the reservoir to help maintain pressure (and hence recovery more oil). This is one of those cheap cost moves that has a very high return on whatever investment there may be.

It also has the advantage of keeping the environmental pollution extremely low compared to many other projects.

The Future

The discovered resources appear to support up to 10 FPSO's hopefully by the end of the decade.

Hess Presentation Of Sanctioned Projects And Possible Total Projects Supported By Discoveries (Hess Presentation At Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference March 6, 2023)

Earlier I gave a slide showing the estimated FPSO's by 2027. John Hess appears to be hoping to add one more to that list based upon the latest extension discovery. If that is the case then, the current situation revises to 11 FPSO's given the latest extension discovery.

It should be also noted that the current FPSO is expected to leave for Guyana in the first quarter. In listening to the conference call, I think it already left (being careful because my shoulder has rotator cuff issues).

With a projection like that, there are obviously some assumptions to that projection. How certain it is, is probably not as well known. It is probably known as a reasonable projection that would take some major upsets to not reach.

But the key here is that Hess likely has enough discoveries right now (without a single additional discovery) to grow at a good pace for a decade. Any additional areas that this partnership or any other partnership Hess is in simply add more upside potential.

Clearly, the market has become aware of this world class project. On the other hand, only a small part of one of the giant leases has found oil. There are literally millions of acres yet to be explored. The upside potential appears to be both significant and far better than average chances. Not many companies the size of Hess can make that statement.

John Hess, CEO addressed concerns that the partnership has to give up some acreage. That is an agreement made when they signed the lease. Long-term followers of me know that several companies I follow go through this without any big deal. This time some misinformation spread. So, John Hess, CEO set the record straight at the conference.

Therefore, Hess is likely to grow at a rate usually reserved for high-tech companies. The stock price is really just beginning to realize that. Oil price gyrations will make for a very bumpy ride. But that does not detract from the fact that 10 FPSO's should have at least 2 million BOD of production. The Hess share of that would be about twice the current production. So, within 10 years, Hess will be tripling its production with some of the lowest cost production in the world. At least in the beginning, cash flow is likely to grow faster than production. That means the current price of the stock will likely be a distant memory by the end of the decade.