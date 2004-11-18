Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: ETF Conversion Could Happen Sooner Than Many Expected

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Judges appear to be sympathetic to Grayscale's assertions its application for a spot Bitcoin ETF wasn't treated apples to apples.
  • If Grayscale wins the lawsuit against the SEC, it could lead to a spot ETF being approved.
  • If GBTC is turned into an ETF, that would close the deep discount to net asset value.
  • But a spot Bitcoin ETF could also be an important landmark for Bitcoin itself.
  • The recent banking turmoil helps to win back some sympathy for the digital currencies.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Report get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Abstract Bitcoin Cryptocurrency concept

Olemedia

I've been in a measured Bitcoin (BTC-USD) accumulation mode since October 2022. I've been especially interested in the Grayscale line of products like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC). I intend to hold this

GBTC discount to NAV

GBTC discount to NAV (Grayscale)

GBTC price

GBTC price (YCharts)

Chart

Bitcoin price

Bitcoin price (YCharts)

Grayscale vs SEC timeline

Grayscale vs SEC timeline (Grayscale)

Chart



This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
17.73K Followers
Special-Situation And Event-Driven Ideas To Improve Risk Adjusted Returns
15 years of investing and I feel like a rookie in his first year at the academy. My roots are in the value school but over time I've learned to respect different approaches. I'm interested in what quants do, options traders do, and even what WallStreetBets is doing (keep your friends close and...)

I gravitate towards special-situations. That means situations around companies or the market where the price can move in a certain direction based on a specific event or ongoing event. This eclectic and creative style of investing seems to suit my personality and interests most closely.

Since 2020 I host a podcast/videocast where I discuss (special-situation/event-driven) market events and investment ideas with top analysts, portfolio managers, hedge fund managers, experts, and other investment professionals. I highly recommend it (pick episodes around topics that interest you) for the amazing guests that come on with regularity.

I've been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013 after playing p0ker professionally. In 2018 I founded Starshot Capital B.V. A Dutch AIF manager. Follow me on Twitter @Bramdehaas or email me Dehaas.Bram at Gmail

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.