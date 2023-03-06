pinstock

After months of deteriorating financials and harrowing stock price declines, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI, NASDAQ:SOFIW) seems to have finally hit its rock bottom. Its financials have begun stabilizing, its customer traction metrics are improving, and its valuation is at an all-time low. In this article, I’ll attempt to discuss these items in depth and explain why SoFi Technologies makes for a good buying opportunity for investors with a multi-year time horizon, even though we’re in the midst of a global banking crisis. Let’s take a closer look to gain a better understanding of it all.

Deposits Growth

There’s one thing that’s common in the fall of Silicon Valley Bank of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Credit Suisse Group AG (CS): as soon as their customers got a whim of financial troubles at their respective banks, they pulled their deposits and each bank fell like a house of cards. Banks can, at best, maintain their liquidity ratios in line with average deposit and withdrawal patterns, while reinvesting surplus funds in other avenues. But when customers panic and flock to withdraw their deposits in large numbers, every major bank in the world will struggle to liquidate its investments fast enough, without recording losses, to meet its withdrawal requests. In such situations, either the banking regulators have to get involved and limit the withdrawals (like here and here) or the banks fold.

But even though we’re in the midst of a global banking crisis, SoFi Technologies' customers are trusting it with their deposits all the more. Per our database at Business Quant, SoFi’s deposits growth is in excess of 535% over the last 4 quarters alone, which is much higher than many of the other prominent banks. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), on the other hand, saw their deposits dwindle over the said period.

BusinessQuant.com

This presents 3 insights in particular for us. First, the fact that customers are trusting SoFi with their deposits at a blistering pace suggests that SoFi isn’t a backup or alternative banking platform for customers anymore. The neo-bank is clearly winning customer’s trust thanks to its wide bouquet of financial products and services, and might very well have become the primary bank for a lot many of its customers.

Secondly, SoFi’s rapid deposits growth is in contrast with deposits declines as seen at other major banks. This indicates that SoFi is gaining market share at the expense of other larger banks. These market share gains may be paltry for now, but it’s a commendable feat nonetheless and a precursor for long-term sustainable growth.

Lastly, the rapid deposits growth suggests that SoFi won’t have a bank run by its customers anytime soon, unlike a few other banks that went bust in the last month or so. So, I contend that SoFi is safe in this global banking crisis and its management has done a good job at navigating through muddy waters.

Meanwhile, SoFi continues to grow its revenue across all 3 of its 4 reporting segments. This is a clear indication that the company is monetizing its customer base well and its growth isn’t a one-time fluke. I contend that its growth will accelerate further once the student loan moratorium finally ends and the student refinance business also starts to roll in. But only time will tell when that will happen.

BusinessQuant.com

Stabilizing Liquidity Ratios

Another point to note here is that SoFi was registering massive deterioration in its liquidity ratios in the recent past. Its CET1 ratio, for instance, declined by 4470 basis points sequentially in Q2 and then another 750 basis points in Q3. I had argued in my prior article that at this pace, SoFi would soon breach the required minimum levels and be forced to dilute shareholders in order to recapitalize the bank.

But the ground reality isn’t as dire as many market commenters, including yours truly, had anticipated.

Where SoFi’s CET1 ratio was declining by 4470 basis points merely a few quarters ago, its pace of decline had slowed down to 180 basis points during Q4. This hints to a stabilization of SoFi’s liquidity ratios. As the world settles into the new reality of high interest rates, and Fed expected to slow its pace of interest rate hikes to 25 basis points this time around, there’s a good chance that SoFi’s CET1 ratio stabilizes in its upcoming 2 earnings reports.

BusinessQuant.com

This stabilization in banking liquidity, especially at a time when bankers are having sleepless nights and their banks are going bust, is a commendable feat and an enviable position to be in. But besides that, note how SoFi's liquidity ratios are much above the required minimums. As a result, SoFi won’t have any dire need to recapitalize the bank, and so it won’t be forced to dilute shareholders anytime soon.

Valuation Talk

Coming to valuations, SoFi’s shares are trading at approximately 2.7-times its trailing twelve-month sales. This may seem high in isolation, but it’s actually quite modest considering the metric is hovering close to its 2-year lows. So, SoFi’s shares seem attractively priced on a standalone basis.

Also, it’s important to note that SoFi’s Price-to-Sales multiple is in-line with its larger rivals, even though the latter group has a much slower pace of growth and is experiencing deposits declines in the currently-prevalent recessionary environment. This suggests that either the larger banks are overvalued or SoFi is undervalued.

BusinessQuant.com

The collective takeaway here is that SoFi’s shares are attractively priced at current levels, for investors with a multi-year time horizon.

Investor Takeaway

It is clear that SoFi Technologies, Inc. liquidity ratios are in the process of stabilizing and its deposits are growing at a blistering pace. This is a commendable feat considering that we’re still in the midst of a recessionary environment and a global banking crisis. Yet, SoFi Technologies, Inc. shares are trading at low valuation multiples, arguably deep into the oversold territory.

So, I’m turning bullish on SoFi Technologies, Inc. and believe it’s a good buy for investors with a multi-year time horizon. Investors may want to take advantage of SoFi’s discounted stock price, before it inevitably rallies. Good Luck!