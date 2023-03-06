SoFi: Last Chance To Board

Mar. 22, 2023 9:44 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), SOFIWBAC, JPM8 Comments
Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.19K Followers

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s latest results point to growth in deposits and stabilization of liquidity ratios.
  • The bank seems safe in the currently prevalent global banking turmoil.
  • SoFi Technologies shares are trading at a steep discount at current levels and make for a good buy for long-term investors.

Man calculating personal expenses at home

pinstock

After months of deteriorating financials and harrowing stock price declines, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI, NASDAQ:SOFIW) seems to have finally hit its rock bottom. Its financials have begun stabilizing, its customer traction metrics are improving, and its valuation is at

Deposits growth for SoFi and its competitors

BusinessQuant.com

SoFi's revenue by segment

BusinessQuant.com

SoFi's liquidity ratios

BusinessQuant.com

SoFi's relative valuation

BusinessQuant.com

This article was written by

Business Quant profile picture
Business Quant
24.19K Followers
Business Quant is a comprehensive investment research platform. It hosts KPI data, financial data and analytical tools to help you become a better investor. You don’t have to go through boring SEC filings to keep a track of AT&T’s subscriber count, Apple’s revenue from iPhones or Disney’s revenue by region. Our Granular KPI Data tool does that for you and it does so much more. Get an edge over the market, from day one. Watch Business Quant in action here.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.