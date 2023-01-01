Asset Allocation Insights - Quarterly Report: March 2023

Mar. 22, 2023 9:30 AM ET
Summary

  • Stabilization in global growth and inflation expectations suggest long bond yields may be near a peak. Reduced growth and rate differentials could portend a weaker US dollar and a more supportive environment for risky assets.
  • With the potential peak in long rates, duration risk may be more muted going forward. Slowing growth and tightening liquidity may increase credit risk, though indicators suggest medium-term credit losses may be moderate.
  • Still-high valuations and falling earnings growth are likely to continue weighing on equities, particularly in the US. Equity flows data suggest investors are eyeing bargains in the Eurozone, Japan and EM, while decreasing allocations to the US.
  • Listed infrastructure has outperformed real estate over the past year and offers earnings yields similar to those of fixed income. With low correlations toother asset classes, commodities could provide appealing diversification opportunities over time.

Asset allocation. Financial documents and pen on an office desk.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Policy rate uncertainty and reduced liquidity take center stage, while stabilizing growth and anchored long yields provide offset.

The key question for markets is whether a higher-for-longer trajectory for policy rates will continue and reverse

Asset Allocation Insights
