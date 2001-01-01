Deagreez

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Income investors have a challenge right now. In the face of the 2023 banking crisis, amazing high-yield opportunities are now available.

On the other hand, the crisis is unlikely to be over since First Republic Bank (FRC) likely has two months to live (if that).

The good news is that FRC and Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) were nothing like most banks.

SVB average account size: $4.5 million (93% uninsured)

FRC average account size: $1 million (67% uninsured)

average bank: $50K to $100K.

But FRC failing or getting bought out for pennies on the dollar like Credit Suisse was, will likely make big headlines.

it's the 15th largest bank in America.

slightly larger than SVB.

Regional banks are slamming on the breaks in terms of lending. Regional banks are the primary lenders to small businesses, which employ 50% of Americans.

And guess what drives 70% of the U.S. economy? Consumer spending, almost all courtesy of wages.

In other words, a credit crunch equal to between 0.25% and 1.5% worth of Fed hikes is now potentially starting.

Goldman estimates 0.25% to 0.5%

Apollo Management 1.5%.

Add in 0.75% (Atlanta Fed) to 2% (San Francisco Fed) worth of effective hikes courtesy of QT (reverse money printing), and financial conditions are likely to get real tight, real fast.

The bond market is now convinced the Fed is hiking 25 two more times and stopping at 5%.

followed by immediate cuts.

not likely to happen.

But that means that effectively the U.S. will have gone from 0% in March 2022 to 6% to 8.5% in 15 months.

For context, from 1979 to 1980, during his crusade against 15% inflation, Paul Volker never hiked more than 4.75% in a year.

We've never experienced rates rising this quickly, and anytime we came close, recession soon followed.

bond market estimates one may begin in July

economic data says possibly within four months, confirming the bond market estimate

FactSet consensus says Q3 to Q4 mind recession (-0.5% GDP growth)

Wells Fargo estimates 1.2% contraction begins in Q4 and lasts through Q1

The good news is that the 0.5% contraction currently expected by the FactSet consensus would be the 2nd mildest recession in history behind 2001's 0.4% decline.

Even WFC's 1.2% decline is slightly below the average since WWII (1.4%).

The Great Recession? It was 3X as severe and lasted twice as long as the average recession.

And there is no evidence of any kind of financial crisis brewing right now.

The St. Louis and Chicago Fed runs two financial stress indexes that track over 130 weekly metrics ranging from yield curves to credit spreads to loan default rates on every kind of loan.

0 = average since inception (1993 for St. Louis, 1973 for Chicago).

Both are still showing below-average financial stress in the economy, much less the 1 average during recessions.

If someone tells you the financial system is imploding, they are either ignorant of the facts, a doomsday prophet, or Robert Kiyosaki... possibly all three;)

But a recession is likely coming soon, which means many investors are nervous about buying any stocks, even those offering mouth-watering and potentially life-changing yields.

So here's why an ultra sleep-well-at-night, or SWAN, high-yield dividend aristocrat portfolio might be just what you need to survive and thrive through this downturn and the bull market that follows.

When the next bull market starts, you won't know it, not until stocks are back to record highs and you've missed out on one heck of a face-ripping rally.

High-Yield Aristocrats: The Ultimate Port In Any Economic Storm

High-yield blue-chips are one of the best-performing asset classes in history.

Hartford Funds

And during lost decades like the 1940s, 1970s, and 2000s, dividends delivered most of, or even over 100%, of market returns.

There's nothing like reinvesting ultra-high yield during bear markets to turbocharge your income growth.

Dividend Aristocrats During Negative Years For The Market

Year Aristocrats Returns S&P 500 Total Returns Vs. S&P 1990 5.7% -3.2% 8.9% 2000 10.1% -9.1% 19.2% 2001 10.8% -11.9% 22.7% 2002 -9.9% -22.1% 12.2% 2008 -21.9% -37.0% 15.1% 2018 -2.7% -4.4% 1.7% 2022 -11.5% -18.7% 7.2% Average -2.8% -15.2% 12.4% Click to enlarge

During bad years for stocks, aristocrats outperform by an average of 12.4%.

In other words, high-yield aristocrats can not only help you sleep well at night during the short-term pain, but their generous yields can also be reinvested for maximum long-term benefit.

How To Find The Best High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats In 60 Seconds

Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs off the DK 500 Master List, to easily find the highest-yielding blue-chips on Wall Street.

The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:

every dividend champion (25+ year dividend growth streaks, including foreign aristocrats)

every dividend aristocrat

every dividend king (50+ year dividend growth streaks)

every Ultra SWAN (as close to perfect quality companies as exist)

the 20% highest quality REITs according to iREIT

40 of the world's best growth blue-chips.

Step Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Reasonable Buy Or Better 369 73.80% 2 Dividend Champions List (25+ year dividend growth streaks) 87 17.40% 3 Non- Speculative 72 14.40% 4 10+ quality (Blue-Chip Or Better) 70 14.00% 5 10+% long-term return potential 38 7.60% 6 4+% Yield 9 1.80% Total Time 1 Minute Click to enlarge

And here they are in order of highest to lowest yield.

9 Amazing Bargains For A 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio

I've linked to articles about each company so you can read more about its growth prospects, valuation, and risk profile.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Tax implications:

ENB is a Canadian company with a 15% dividend tax withholding for U.S. investors in taxable accounts

not retirement accounts

a tax credit is available to recoup the withholding in taxable accounts

own in a retirement account to avoid the paperwork.

Altria 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

First of Long Island Corp 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enbridge 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Philip Morris 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Federal Realty 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

T. Rowe Price 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Essex Property 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Arrow Financial 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Old Republic 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P 2025 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Fundamentals Summary

quality: 90% 12/13 Super SWAN dividend aristocrats

yield: 5.5% very safe

safety score: 89% 1.55% severe recession dividend cut risk

growth consensus: 7.0%

long-term consensus total return potential: 12.5%

discount to fair value: 26% (potential strong buy)

the upside to fair value: 57% through 2025 vs. 28% S&P

total return potential: 20% CAGR through 2025 vs. 9% S&P.

Historical Total Returns Since 1995

Historical Total Returns Since 1995

These aristocrats have delivered similar returns to what analysts expect in the future, far more than the S&P, with lower volatility and a 35% smaller peak decline than the market during the Great Recession.

68% higher negative-volatility-adjusted returns (Sortino ratio).

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Far more consistent and stronger returns.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

In most periods of market stress, they significantly outperform just as aristocrats normally do.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

In the 2022 bear market, they fell 20% compared to 28% for the S&P 500 (SP500).

After the Great Recession, the S&P took five years to recover to new record highs, and these high-yield aristocrats did it in 1.5 years.

OK, that's great, but isn't investing purely in tobacco, pipelines, REITs, and financials too dangerous? It's certainly a concentrated portfolio, and here's how you convert this core aristocrat bucket into a complete portfolio.

Building A ZEUS High-Yield Aristocrat Portfolio

ZEUS = Zen Extraordinary Ultra Sleep Well At Night

The ZEUS portfolio strategy is based on the work of Nick Maggiulli, the Chief Data Scientist for Ritholtz Wealth Management.

He found that over the last 50 years, the optimal asset allocation for a set-it-and-forget-it recession-optimized portfolio was:

67% stocks

33% hedges (cash, bonds, alternatives).

Here is how to turn a concentrated high-yield aristocrat portfolio into a diversified, prudently risk-managed 6% yielding ZEUS High-Yield Aristocrat Portfolio.

Stock Yield Growth Total Return Weighting Weighted Yield Weighted Growth Weighted Return SCHD 3.9% 9.1% 13.0% 33.33% 1.3% 3.0% 4.3% KMLM 9.4% 0.0% 9.4% 33.33% 3.1% 0.0% 3.1% MO 8.2% 5.5% 13.7% 3.70% 0.3% 0.2% 0.5% FLIC 7.5% 7.0% 14.5% 3.70% 0.3% 0.3% 0.5% ENB 7.2% 3.3% 10.5% 3.70% 0.3% 0.1% 0.4% PM 5.3% 8.6% 13.9% 3.70% 0.2% 0.3% 0.5% FRT 4.6% 6.9% 11.5% 3.70% 0.2% 0.3% 0.4% TROW 4.5% 8.0% 12.5% 3.70% 0.2% 0.3% 0.5% ESS 4.4% 6.5% 10.9% 3.70% 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% AROW 4.0% 6.9% 10.9% 3.70% 0.1% 0.3% 0.4% ORI 4.0% 10% 12.1% 3.70% 0.1% 0.4% 0.4% Total 5.73% 6.53% 12.08% 9.09% 6.3% 5.4% 11.6% Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar.)

6.3% yielding and 11.6% long-term return potential. Here's how that compares to a 60/40.

Metric 60/40 ZEUS High-Yield Aristocrat X Better Than 60/40 Yield 2.1% 6.3% 3.00 Growth Consensus 5.1% 5.4% 1.06 LT Consensus Total Return Potential 7.2% 11.6% 1.63 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 5.0% 8.2% 1.63 Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns) 2.8% 5.9% 2.14 Conservative Time To Double (Years) 26.0 12.2 2.14 Click to enlarge

(Source: DK Research Terminal.)

3X the yield of a 60/40 and 63% better return potential and a 114% higher safe withdrawal rate.

This is what the portfolio looks like with $100,000 invested into it.

Morningstar

107 Of The Best High-Yield Blue-Chips On Earth

Morningstar Morningstar Morningstar

Now take a look at the fundamentals.

Morningstar

Currently, KMLM is highly short bonds, acting as a hedge against inflation.

During the recession, it will go long bonds and long the dollar and short cyclical commodities.

Morningstar

Exposure to every sector and no sector above the 33% or less concentrated portfolio guideline from Charlie Munger, Schwab, and Fidelity.

Morningstar

A very attractive P/E of 14.8 for a portfolio that's 15% undervalued.

This is Why It's Worth Owning Managed Futures

Crisis Period U.S. Stocks Bonds Long Bonds Cash SG Trend Index RSBT DBMF KMLM December 2021 to September 2022 -25% -14.4% -37.3% 0.6% 35.6% 28.7% 31.6% 44.8% January 2020 to March 2020 -20% -2.6% 16.9% 0.3% 1.4% 0.3% -0.8% 13.9% October 2007 to February 2009 -50% 6.1% 20.0% 2.5% 21.6% 25.9% 13.5% 37.4% August 2000 to December 2002 -41% 33.4% 124.7% 11.2% 56.3% 78.6% 28.8% 30.4% Average -34% 5.6% 31.1% 3.6% 28.7% 33.4% 18.3% 31.6% Click to enlarge

(Sources: Soc Gen, Krane Shares, YCharts, Charlie Bilello.)

KMLM is the managed futures ETF with the best "crisis alpha." When the market falls out of bed hardest, it soars the most.

Year MLM (KMLM Index) Return 10-Year Treasury Bonds 60/40 S&P 2022 36.7% -17.8% -18.0% -18.1% 2021 9.0% -4.4% 15.5% 28.7% 2020 6.1% 11.3% 15.6% 18.4% 2019 -5.7% 9.6% 22.7% 31.5% 2018 -0.4% 0.0% -2.6% -4.4% 2017 -11.1% 2.8% 14.2% 21.8% 2016 -6.8% 0.7% 7.5% 12.0% 2015 13.5% 1.3% 1.3% 1.4% 2014 22.5% 10.7% 12.5% 13.7% 2013 -0.1% -9.1% 15.8% 32.4% 2012 -11.9% 3.0% 10.8% 16.0% 2011 6.2% 16.0% 7.7% 2.1% 2010 5.0% 8.5% 12.4% 15.1% 2009 -10.5% -11.1% 11.4% 26.5% 2008 40.4% 20.1% -14.2% -37.0% 2007 10.8% 10.2% 7.4% 5.5% 2006 0.1% 2.0% 10.3% 15.8% 2005 12.6% 2.9% 4.1% 4.9% 2004 5.5% 4.5% 8.3% 10.9% 2003 8.2% 0.4% 17.4% 28.7% 2002 -9.2% 15.1% -7.2% -22.1% 2001 2.6% 5.6% -4.9% -11.9% 2000 38.4% 16.7% 1.2% -9.1% 1999 -9.6% -8.3% 9.3% 21.0% 1998 42.8% 14.9% 23.1% 28.6% 1997 11.6% 9.9% 24.0% 33.4% 1996 22.5% 1.4% 14.3% 23.0% 1995 22.5% 23.5% 31.9% 37.6% 1994 26.9% -8.0% -2.4% 1.3% 1993 23.0% 14.2% 11.7% 10.1% 1992 -9.0% 9.4% 8.3% 7.6% 1991 -8.7% 15.0% 24.3% 30.5% 1990 33.3% 6.2% 0.6% -3.1% 1989 40.4% 17.7% 26.1% 31.7% 1988 15.4% 8.2% 13.3% 16.6% Average 10.7% 5.8% 9.5% 12.0% Median 8.2% 6.2% 10.8% 15.1% Annual Volatility 16.9% 9.5% 11.1% 17.6% Correlation NA 0.26 -0.14 -0.24 Click to enlarge

(Sources: Krane Shares, YCharts, Charlie Bilello.)

The correlation between managed futures, stocks, and bonds is either zero or negative.

thus the diversification benefits.

Bear Market KMLM S&P 2022 Stagflation 45% -28% Pandemic Crash 14% -34% 2018 6% -21% 2011 4% -22% Great Recession 37% -58% Tech Crash 30% -50% 1998 Bear Market NA -22% 1990 Recession 21% -20% 1987 Flash Crash 57% -30% 1980 to 1983 Stagflation Period 195% 51% Average 45% -23% Click to enlarge

(Sources: Krane Shares, YCharts, Charlie Bilello.)

The only year when KMLM failed to rise when stocks fell was in 2022, when it fell 9% and the S&P 22%. Bonds were up 15% that year, and 30-year treasury bonds were up 61%.

Bear Market Managed Futures Bonds 50/50 Bonds Managed Futures S&P 2022 Stagflation 45% -14% 15% -28% Pandemic Crash 14% -2.6% 6% -34% 2018 6% 2% 4% -21% 2011 4% 5% 5% -22% Great Recession 37% 7% 22% -58% Tech Crash 30% 9% 20% -50% 1998 Bear Market 19% 1% 10% -22% 1990 Recession 21% 1% 11% -20% 1987 Flash Crash 57% -3% 27% -30% 1980 to 1983 Stagflation Period 195% NA 195% 51% Average 43% 1% 22% -23% Click to enlarge

(Sources: Krane Shares, YCharts, Charlie Bilello.)

Since 1980. managed futures + bonds have always gone up during bear markets.

The most effective hedging strategy of the last 43 years.

Why are there no bonds in this portfolio?

16.6% EDV or ZROZ and 16.6% KMLM would reduce the yield to 5.2%

though it's a perfectly fine option.

If you want max safe yield, managed futures alone are a superior option.

Bottom Line: These 11 Blue-Chips Create A 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat Portfolio

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in MO, FLIC, ENB, PM, FRT, TROW, ESS, AROW, or ORI (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Super SWANs or Ultra SWANs can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term, luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck.

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about these nine high-yield aristocrats.

5.5% very safe yield

7.0% long-term growth potential

12.5% long-term return potential vs. 10.2% S&P.

These are some of the most dependable high-yield blue-chips on earth, with solid balance sheets, adaptable and battle-tested management, and a history of low volatility during most bear markets.

When the recession of 2023 arrives and stocks likely sell off 15% to 30%, these are the kinds of Super SWANs you can trust.

And when combined with SCHD and KMLM, they create a diversified and prudently risk-managed recession-optimized portfolio that can smooth out the ride even more while boosting safe yield to 6.2%.

If you're tired of praying for luck on Wall Street, maybe it's time to make your own luck.

Instead of obsessing over the Fed, the state of the banks, interest rates, inflation, or geopolitics, try entrusting your hard-earned savings to 11 world-class blue-chip stocks and ETFs.

Let 107 of the world's best executive teams work hard for you so that one day, you won't have to.