---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Income investors have a challenge right now. In the face of the 2023 banking crisis, amazing high-yield opportunities are now available.
On the other hand, the crisis is unlikely to be over since First Republic Bank (FRC) likely has two months to live (if that).
The good news is that FRC and Silicon Valley Bank ("SVB") of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) were nothing like most banks.
But FRC failing or getting bought out for pennies on the dollar like Credit Suisse was, will likely make big headlines.
Regional banks are slamming on the breaks in terms of lending. Regional banks are the primary lenders to small businesses, which employ 50% of Americans.
And guess what drives 70% of the U.S. economy? Consumer spending, almost all courtesy of wages.
In other words, a credit crunch equal to between 0.25% and 1.5% worth of Fed hikes is now potentially starting.
Add in 0.75% (Atlanta Fed) to 2% (San Francisco Fed) worth of effective hikes courtesy of QT (reverse money printing), and financial conditions are likely to get real tight, real fast.
The bond market is now convinced the Fed is hiking 25 two more times and stopping at 5%.
But that means that effectively the U.S. will have gone from 0% in March 2022 to 6% to 8.5% in 15 months.
For context, from 1979 to 1980, during his crusade against 15% inflation, Paul Volker never hiked more than 4.75% in a year.
We've never experienced rates rising this quickly, and anytime we came close, recession soon followed.
The good news is that the 0.5% contraction currently expected by the FactSet consensus would be the 2nd mildest recession in history behind 2001's 0.4% decline.
Even WFC's 1.2% decline is slightly below the average since WWII (1.4%).
The Great Recession? It was 3X as severe and lasted twice as long as the average recession.
And there is no evidence of any kind of financial crisis brewing right now.
The St. Louis and Chicago Fed runs two financial stress indexes that track over 130 weekly metrics ranging from yield curves to credit spreads to loan default rates on every kind of loan.
0 = average since inception (1993 for St. Louis, 1973 for Chicago).
Both are still showing below-average financial stress in the economy, much less the 1 average during recessions.
If someone tells you the financial system is imploding, they are either ignorant of the facts, a doomsday prophet, or Robert Kiyosaki... possibly all three;)
But a recession is likely coming soon, which means many investors are nervous about buying any stocks, even those offering mouth-watering and potentially life-changing yields.
So here's why an ultra sleep-well-at-night, or SWAN, high-yield dividend aristocrat portfolio might be just what you need to survive and thrive through this downturn and the bull market that follows.
When the next bull market starts, you won't know it, not until stocks are back to record highs and you've missed out on one heck of a face-ripping rally.
High-yield blue-chips are one of the best-performing asset classes in history.
And during lost decades like the 1940s, 1970s, and 2000s, dividends delivered most of, or even over 100%, of market returns.
There's nothing like reinvesting ultra-high yield during bear markets to turbocharge your income growth.
Dividend Aristocrats During Negative Years For The Market
|Year
|Aristocrats Returns
|S&P 500 Total Returns
|Vs. S&P
|1990
|5.7%
|-3.2%
|8.9%
|2000
|10.1%
|-9.1%
|19.2%
|2001
|10.8%
|-11.9%
|22.7%
|2002
|-9.9%
|-22.1%
|12.2%
|2008
|-21.9%
|-37.0%
|15.1%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-4.4%
|1.7%
|2022
|-11.5%
|-18.7%
|7.2%
|Average
|-2.8%
|-15.2%
|12.4%
During bad years for stocks, aristocrats outperform by an average of 12.4%.
In other words, high-yield aristocrats can not only help you sleep well at night during the short-term pain, but their generous yields can also be reinvested for maximum long-term benefit.
Let me show you how to screen the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal, which runs off the DK 500 Master List, to easily find the highest-yielding blue-chips on Wall Street.
The Dividend Kings 500 Master List includes some of the world's best companies, including:
|Step
|Screening Criteria
|Companies Remaining
|% Of Master List
|1
|Reasonable Buy Or Better
|369
|73.80%
|2
|Dividend Champions List (25+ year dividend growth streaks)
|87
|17.40%
|3
|Non- Speculative
|72
|14.40%
|4
|10+ quality (Blue-Chip Or Better)
|70
|14.00%
|5
|10+% long-term return potential
|38
|7.60%
|6
|4+% Yield
|9
|1.80%
|Total Time
|1 Minute
And here they are in order of highest to lowest yield.
I've linked to articles about each company so you can read more about its growth prospects, valuation, and risk profile.
Tax implications:
These aristocrats have delivered similar returns to what analysts expect in the future, far more than the S&P, with lower volatility and a 35% smaller peak decline than the market during the Great Recession.
Far more consistent and stronger returns.
In most periods of market stress, they significantly outperform just as aristocrats normally do.
In the 2022 bear market, they fell 20% compared to 28% for the S&P 500 (SP500).
After the Great Recession, the S&P took five years to recover to new record highs, and these high-yield aristocrats did it in 1.5 years.
OK, that's great, but isn't investing purely in tobacco, pipelines, REITs, and financials too dangerous? It's certainly a concentrated portfolio, and here's how you convert this core aristocrat bucket into a complete portfolio.
ZEUS = Zen Extraordinary Ultra Sleep Well At Night
The ZEUS portfolio strategy is based on the work of Nick Maggiulli, the Chief Data Scientist for Ritholtz Wealth Management.
He found that over the last 50 years, the optimal asset allocation for a set-it-and-forget-it recession-optimized portfolio was:
Here is how to turn a concentrated high-yield aristocrat portfolio into a diversified, prudently risk-managed 6% yielding ZEUS High-Yield Aristocrat Portfolio.
|Stock
|Yield
|Growth
|Total Return
|Weighting
|Weighted Yield
|Weighted Growth
|Weighted Return
|SCHD
|3.9%
|9.1%
|13.0%
|33.33%
|1.3%
|3.0%
|4.3%
|KMLM
|9.4%
|0.0%
|9.4%
|33.33%
|3.1%
|0.0%
|3.1%
|MO
|8.2%
|5.5%
|13.7%
|3.70%
|0.3%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|FLIC
|7.5%
|7.0%
|14.5%
|3.70%
|0.3%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|ENB
|7.2%
|3.3%
|10.5%
|3.70%
|0.3%
|0.1%
|0.4%
|PM
|5.3%
|8.6%
|13.9%
|3.70%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|FRT
|4.6%
|6.9%
|11.5%
|3.70%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|TROW
|4.5%
|8.0%
|12.5%
|3.70%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|ESS
|4.4%
|6.5%
|10.9%
|3.70%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|AROW
|4.0%
|6.9%
|10.9%
|3.70%
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|ORI
|4.0%
|10%
|12.1%
|3.70%
|0.1%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Total
|5.73%
|6.53%
|12.08%
|9.09%
|6.3%
|5.4%
|11.6%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet, Morningstar.)
6.3% yielding and 11.6% long-term return potential. Here's how that compares to a 60/40.
|Metric
|60/40
|ZEUS High-Yield Aristocrat
|X Better Than 60/40
|Yield
|2.1%
|6.3%
|3.00
|Growth Consensus
|5.1%
|5.4%
|1.06
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|7.2%
|11.6%
|1.63
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|5.0%
|8.2%
|1.63
|Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Expected Returns)
|2.8%
|5.9%
|2.14
|Conservative Time To Double (Years)
|26.0
|12.2
|2.14
(Source: DK Research Terminal.)
3X the yield of a 60/40 and 63% better return potential and a 114% higher safe withdrawal rate.
This is what the portfolio looks like with $100,000 invested into it.
Now take a look at the fundamentals.
Currently, KMLM is highly short bonds, acting as a hedge against inflation.
Exposure to every sector and no sector above the 33% or less concentrated portfolio guideline from Charlie Munger, Schwab, and Fidelity.
A very attractive P/E of 14.8 for a portfolio that's 15% undervalued.
|Crisis Period
|U.S. Stocks
|Bonds
|Long Bonds
|Cash
|SG Trend Index
|RSBT
|DBMF
|KMLM
|December 2021 to September 2022
|-25%
|-14.4%
|-37.3%
|0.6%
|35.6%
|28.7%
|31.6%
|44.8%
|January 2020 to March 2020
|-20%
|-2.6%
|16.9%
|0.3%
|1.4%
|0.3%
|-0.8%
|13.9%
|October 2007 to February 2009
|-50%
|6.1%
|20.0%
|2.5%
|21.6%
|25.9%
|13.5%
|37.4%
|August 2000 to December 2002
|-41%
|33.4%
|124.7%
|11.2%
|56.3%
|78.6%
|28.8%
|30.4%
|Average
|-34%
|5.6%
|31.1%
|3.6%
|28.7%
|33.4%
|18.3%
|31.6%
(Sources: Soc Gen, Krane Shares, YCharts, Charlie Bilello.)
KMLM is the managed futures ETF with the best "crisis alpha." When the market falls out of bed hardest, it soars the most.
|Year
|MLM (KMLM Index) Return
|10-Year Treasury Bonds
|60/40
|S&P
|2022
|36.7%
|-17.8%
|-18.0%
|-18.1%
|2021
|9.0%
|-4.4%
|15.5%
|28.7%
|2020
|6.1%
|11.3%
|15.6%
|18.4%
|2019
|-5.7%
|9.6%
|22.7%
|31.5%
|2018
|-0.4%
|0.0%
|-2.6%
|-4.4%
|2017
|-11.1%
|2.8%
|14.2%
|21.8%
|2016
|-6.8%
|0.7%
|7.5%
|12.0%
|2015
|13.5%
|1.3%
|1.3%
|1.4%
|2014
|22.5%
|10.7%
|12.5%
|13.7%
|2013
|-0.1%
|-9.1%
|15.8%
|32.4%
|2012
|-11.9%
|3.0%
|10.8%
|16.0%
|2011
|6.2%
|16.0%
|7.7%
|2.1%
|2010
|5.0%
|8.5%
|12.4%
|15.1%
|2009
|-10.5%
|-11.1%
|11.4%
|26.5%
|2008
|40.4%
|20.1%
|-14.2%
|-37.0%
|2007
|10.8%
|10.2%
|7.4%
|5.5%
|2006
|0.1%
|2.0%
|10.3%
|15.8%
|2005
|12.6%
|2.9%
|4.1%
|4.9%
|2004
|5.5%
|4.5%
|8.3%
|10.9%
|2003
|8.2%
|0.4%
|17.4%
|28.7%
|2002
|-9.2%
|15.1%
|-7.2%
|-22.1%
|2001
|2.6%
|5.6%
|-4.9%
|-11.9%
|2000
|38.4%
|16.7%
|1.2%
|-9.1%
|1999
|-9.6%
|-8.3%
|9.3%
|21.0%
|1998
|42.8%
|14.9%
|23.1%
|28.6%
|1997
|11.6%
|9.9%
|24.0%
|33.4%
|1996
|22.5%
|1.4%
|14.3%
|23.0%
|1995
|22.5%
|23.5%
|31.9%
|37.6%
|1994
|26.9%
|-8.0%
|-2.4%
|1.3%
|1993
|23.0%
|14.2%
|11.7%
|10.1%
|1992
|-9.0%
|9.4%
|8.3%
|7.6%
|1991
|-8.7%
|15.0%
|24.3%
|30.5%
|1990
|33.3%
|6.2%
|0.6%
|-3.1%
|1989
|40.4%
|17.7%
|26.1%
|31.7%
|1988
|15.4%
|8.2%
|13.3%
|16.6%
|Average
|10.7%
|5.8%
|9.5%
|12.0%
|Median
|8.2%
|6.2%
|10.8%
|15.1%
|Annual Volatility
|16.9%
|9.5%
|11.1%
|17.6%
|Correlation
|NA
|0.26
|-0.14
|-0.24
(Sources: Krane Shares, YCharts, Charlie Bilello.)
The correlation between managed futures, stocks, and bonds is either zero or negative.
|Bear Market
|KMLM
|S&P
|2022 Stagflation
|45%
|-28%
|Pandemic Crash
|14%
|-34%
|2018
|6%
|-21%
|2011
|4%
|-22%
|Great Recession
|37%
|-58%
|Tech Crash
|30%
|-50%
|1998 Bear Market
|NA
|-22%
|1990 Recession
|21%
|-20%
|1987 Flash Crash
|57%
|-30%
|1980 to 1983 Stagflation Period
|195%
|51%
|Average
|45%
|-23%
(Sources: Krane Shares, YCharts, Charlie Bilello.)
The only year when KMLM failed to rise when stocks fell was in 2022, when it fell 9% and the S&P 22%. Bonds were up 15% that year, and 30-year treasury bonds were up 61%.
|Bear Market
|Managed Futures
|Bonds
|50/50 Bonds Managed Futures
|S&P
|2022 Stagflation
|45%
|-14%
|15%
|-28%
|Pandemic Crash
|14%
|-2.6%
|6%
|-34%
|2018
|6%
|2%
|4%
|-21%
|2011
|4%
|5%
|5%
|-22%
|Great Recession
|37%
|7%
|22%
|-58%
|Tech Crash
|30%
|9%
|20%
|-50%
|1998 Bear Market
|19%
|1%
|10%
|-22%
|1990 Recession
|21%
|1%
|11%
|-20%
|1987 Flash Crash
|57%
|-3%
|27%
|-30%
|1980 to 1983 Stagflation Period
|195%
|NA
|195%
|51%
|Average
|43%
|1%
|22%
|-23%
(Sources: Krane Shares, YCharts, Charlie Bilello.)
Since 1980. managed futures + bonds have always gone up during bear markets.
The most effective hedging strategy of the last 43 years.
Why are there no bonds in this portfolio?
If you want max safe yield, managed futures alone are a superior option.
Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in MO, FLIC, ENB, PM, FRT, TROW, ESS, AROW, or ORI (I'm not a market-timer).
Even Super SWANs or Ultra SWANs can fall hard and fast in a bear market.
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about these nine high-yield aristocrats.
These are some of the most dependable high-yield blue-chips on earth, with solid balance sheets, adaptable and battle-tested management, and a history of low volatility during most bear markets.
When the recession of 2023 arrives and stocks likely sell off 15% to 30%, these are the kinds of Super SWANs you can trust.
And when combined with SCHD and KMLM, they create a diversified and prudently risk-managed recession-optimized portfolio that can smooth out the ride even more while boosting safe yield to 6.2%.
If you're tired of praying for luck on Wall Street, maybe it's time to make your own luck.
Instead of obsessing over the Fed, the state of the banks, interest rates, inflation, or geopolitics, try entrusting your hard-earned savings to 11 world-class blue-chip stocks and ETFs.
Let 107 of the world's best executive teams work hard for you so that one day, you won't have to.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM, SCHD, KMLM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: DK owns PM, SCHD, KMLM, MO, ENB, PM, FRT, TROW, and ESS in our portfolios.
