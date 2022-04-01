TG Therapeutics' Briumvi Has Potential For Growth In A Crowded Market

Mar. 22, 2023 10:30 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)
LB Research profile picture
LB Research
57 Followers

Summary

  • TG Therapeutics achieved approval of Briumvi, a CD20 antibody for relapsing MS, a needed win following the withdrawal of their only other product.
  • Briumvi has comparable data but a lower cost than other CD20 inhibitors, possibly making it an attractive treatment option.
  • They have the potential to grow earnings significantly, but they must effectively establish the brand in a crowded market.
  • Failure to sell their product this year will leave them struggling for cash flow.

Insurance agent checking policy documents in office.

Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn

Main news

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) achieved approval for their only currently approved drug, Briumvi (ublituximab) in December 2022. This is a CD20 antibody medication indicated for the management of relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) following the results of their phase III

This article was written by

LB Research profile picture
LB Research
57 Followers
Personal investor exploring often under-covered companies to bring new opportunities to light. Preferring to look at a company's business activities and financial records over technical analysis. Focusing on biotech and healthcare.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.