Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn

Main news

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) achieved approval for their only currently approved drug, Briumvi (ublituximab) in December 2022. This is a CD20 antibody medication indicated for the management of relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) following the results of their phase III ULTIMATE trial in August 2022 which reported reduced relapse rate and brain lesions compared to teriflunomide over two years. It is an infusion medication given every 24 weeks. The approval is a welcome and needed news, after the FDA announced they were withdrawing approval of their first drug Ukoniq (umbralisib) due to safety concerns. It had been on the market since February 2021 for the treatment of marginal zone and follicular lymphoma.

The challenge will be to grow this product in the crowded MS market, estimated at around $25 billion in 2022, and expected to grow to $33 billion in 2029. This is a field with many competing drugs, each with limited efficacy. Its current direct competitors are the other CD20 inhibitors Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) and Kesimpta (ofatumumab). However, CD20 inhibitors are gaining traction as an important treatment option for MS, so the class is likely to grow in popularity. The challenge is therefore to establish this new treatment ahead of more established treatments. TG Therapeutics is also competing with the major pharmaceutical giants such as Merck (MRK), Biogen (BIIB), Pfizer (PFE), and Teva (TEVA), amongst others. So, they do not face an easy path, having to prove their efficacy in this market. They are growing their evidence base but must demonstrate a benefit over their competitors.

A recent report from the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) analyzed the available treatments for relapsing MS. While Briumvi was shown to be effective, it seems comparable to other monoclonal antibodies, so it is not currently showing any clear advantage in efficacy.

The key advantage reported by the ICER is the price. Briumvi is the cheapest of the available branded monoclonal antibodies, at $53,260 per year, slightly edging out Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) at $55,081 per year. This, therefore, means it could potentially offer cost savings, meaning it could be very attractive to stretched healthcare systems. However, when compared to rituximab and its biosimilars, it loses its price advantage. Briumvi will likely be pushing this message as costs are a key factor in treatment decisions, particularly if efficacy is not dramatically different. Another advantage is the shorter infusion time, requiring a 1-hour infusion compared to the 2+ hour infusion time of Ocrevus, and the dosing profile appears to be popular with US doctors. The market may be crowded, but it seems that there is still room for Briumvi.

Sales of Ocrevus topped $6.5 billion in 2022 and $5 billion in 2021. So, if Briumvi can establish itself to even a small part of this, TG Therapeutics could be in line for some promising rewards. And with a lower price, a favourable infusion schedule and comparable efficacy, this is not out of the question, but of course by no means guaranteed.

TG Therapeutics has several other products in development, however these are still in phase I stages, so they are some years away from coming to market. The other product they have is Ukoniq, however, it was withdrawn last year, and TG Therapeutics does not seem to have found another use; with their trial in combination with Briumvi failing to reach its primary endpoint. This leaves Briumvi as their sole flagship product.

Balance sheet breakdown

TG Therapeutics revenues have fallen from last year, with revenues down from $6.6 million in December 2021 to $2.7 million in December 2022. However, 2021 was the first time they had started showing real income, as before that, their licensing revenue had been $152,000 per year, so it is a positive sign that they are bringing in some money.

These changes in cash revenues can be put down to the approval and subsequent withdrawal of their first product Ukoniq. In 2022, their only income came from Ukoniq sales.

Their operating costs have fallen, much of it in research and development, which fell from $222 million to $125 million, leaving them with a net loss of $198 million in December 2022, down from $348 million in December 2021. Their liabilities have also come down, with current liabilities down around 20% to $53 million from $65 million. Total liabilities have only dropped 6$ to $134 million. This has helped bring the net loss down from $348 million to $198 million in December 2022.

Looking at some debt ratios, their debt ratio has increased from 0.38 to 0.7, from December 2021 to 2022, while their debt-to-equity ratio has increased from 0.6 to 2.3 over the same period. These numbers are not too high overall, but the increase suggests they may be becoming more reliant on debt.

Their cash reserves fell from $298 million down to $102 million. Their annual cash burn estimate fell to 0.53 years. This is somewhat worrying, and generally, we would like them to have a longer cash runway.

Risks

The risks for TG Therapeutics are associated with the cash flow and limited portfolio. Approval of Briumvi is a major win for the company, and they should be in place to start bringing in revenue. However, it is entering into a busy market, and therefore, it must compete with more established brands with a similar mode of action. Failure to do so will leave them in a precarious position with their declining cash reserves and debts to pay.

Conclusion

TG Therapeutics has managed to hold on with Briumvi's approval after the scare following the withdrawal of Ukoniq. Over the coming year, they should be starting to bring in new revenue when sales begin to increase. With one approved product approved, they should be able to focus their efforts on effective marketing and expansion of the drug to carve out a piece of the busy MS market. Their finances look reasonable for a company who has only just begun selling their product, although their short cash runway may leave them in a relatively precarious position, although ales should offset this and cover the costs.

TG Therapeutics looks like it is in a steady position to start growing. If you are still holding, I don't think further selling is needed as the main challenge of Ukoniq is hopefully behind us. Briumvi seems to have good potential to bring in needed but solid revenues and could well become a major player in the field. The challenge will be to convince payors of its benefits and doctors to switch to it, but this could be an optimistic option for a small position.