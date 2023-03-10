hapabapa

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock continues to suffer from its post-COVID hangover. COVID vaccine market leader Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has turned its attention to its recent Seagen Inc. (SGEN) acquisition to bolster its credentials in targeted cancer therapies.

Meanwhile, Novavax, Inc.'s (NVAX) "gig is up," as it warned its investors that it had "substantial doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern."

Therefore, investors' optimism over the COVID vaccine makers has waned significantly, as the market wants to see how their revenue trajectory will look moving ahead.

Moderna highlighted that it expects $5B in COVID vaccine revenue this year. We don't think it disappointed investors, as it's likely expected and priced in. Notably, MRNA collapsed more than 75% from its August 2021 highs toward its October 2022 lows as it attempted to bottom out.

Hence, we believe the market is not dumb, as it burst Moderna's COVID bubble, looking ahead to what the company has in store next. However, Moderna recently likely saw weak demand for its boosters shots, "with just 16% of Americans getting the latest round of shots targeting the omicron variant."

As such, investors could question the credibility of the company's medium-term outlook as it moves to enter the private commercial market.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel is slated to testify before the senate, as the company faces difficult questions regarding its pricing strategy after accepting the government's funding to build its vaccine.

Accordingly, Moderna is reportedly pricing its vaccine at the $130 level, which received harsh criticism from Senator Bernie Sanders. Despite that, management stressed that it has already "paid back" more than its fair share to the U.S. government for the $1.5B funding provided for its COVID vaccine development efforts.

The company highlighted that it provided a discount to the U.S. government, which "resulted in about $3 billion less in sales than rival Pfizer." As such, we believe it will likely be an area of focus as investors consider the execution risks of its entry into the private market.

Moderna bulls are likely holding on to optimism about its diversification from its COVID pipeline. TD Cowen articulated that expectations over its flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 are "low." However, the firm expressed optimism over its personalized cancer vaccine, or PCV, in collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).

Moderna indicated that the company would present the Phase II data on its PCV vaccine at an upcoming conference in April. We discussed in our previous article why investors likely consider it a pivotal development in Moderna's progress to demonstrate growth aside from its success with its COVID vaccine.

As such, we believe investors will start positioning their portfolio ahead of the readout as they gauge the forward potential of Moderna's pipeline.

Investors should note analysts' estimates on Moderna's adjusted EBIT suggest that the company is projected to post operating losses through 2025 as it invests in its ex-COVID pipeline.

Accordingly, Moderna is projected to post an adjusted EBIT margin of -13.9% in FY23 and reduce it to -6% by FY25. Hence, investors looking to invest in a profitable setup will likely abstain from going heavy into MRNA, as it could deal with three years of operating losses.

Despite that, the company seems confident about its potential growth, as it announced its intention to add 2K employees to its global workforce of 3.9K people.

Hence, investors must assess whether the company's efforts to ramp its development could meet or outperform the consensus estimates of negative profitability through FY25.

If market operators expect the company to disappoint, MRNA could be stuck in a trading range for some time.

MRNA price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

MRNA has been consolidating within a trading range since March 2022. The recent move forming its December 2022 highs was an astute bull trap or false upside breakout to ensnare late/unsuspecting FOMO buyers.

Accordingly, MRNA fell nearly 40% toward its recent March lows. As a result, we urge investors to be wary about chasing MRNA at those critical resistance levels that savvy market operators had bounded it into.

Notwithstanding, we gleaned constructive support at MRNA's recent bottoming process, suggesting that further downside volatility could be limited relative to its upside potential.

As such, we feel confident that the set-up suggests that Moderna, Inc. could have bottomed out decisively in October 2022 with more favorable reward/risk moving ahead.

Investors could be positioning for a constructive readout next month, which could also be a critical risk that could unravel our Moderna, Inc. thesis if the results disappoint.

Rating: Speculative Buy (Revised from Hold).