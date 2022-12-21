Microsoft Vs. Amazon: Which Stock Is The Better Cloud Play?

Mar. 22, 2023 10:46 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), MSFT
Junius profile picture
Junius
731 Followers

Summary

  • Despite rising macroeconomic risks, cloud computing remains one of the most promising segments of the tech sector.
  • Azure’s integration with popular Microsoft products and the company’s AI innovation lead are two key differentiators that lend the company a competitive edge.
  • Yet, Amazon's AWS is arguably the largest and most evolved ecosystem, giving it a breadth of applications and solutions that extend its appeal.

Big data and cloud computing, 3d rendering.

Jian Fan

Cloud titans Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have had a healthy start to 2023. Despite rising macroeconomic risks, cloud computing remains one of the fastest growing segments of the tech sector. Both companies are projected to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Amazon by segment revenue operating profits income AWS e-commerce

Data Source: Amazon Investor Relations

Microsoft by segment revenues operating profits income

Data Source: Microsoft Investor Relations

This article was written by

Junius profile picture
Junius
731 Followers
An anonymous contributor who would like to share some of his ideas. My choice for the pseudonym "Junius" has been inspired by an 18th century British political writer who wrote a series of letters promoting individual freedom and liberty, and whose identity has been a source of mystery ever since. I'm a top-down investor who prefers to examine longer-term themes and wider economic trends before reviewing the individual attributes of a given company. My focus is on value, but not ignoring opportunities that offer growth at a reasonable price. And in pursuit of the best investment candidates, my search often takes me beyond domestic markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.