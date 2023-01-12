Baytex Energy: Margin Mix Change Continues

Summary

  • Clearwater appears to lower the heavy oil breakeven cost a good C$10 per barrel of oil over legacy acreage.
  • Clearwater acreage also increases the company's exposure to a discounted heavy oil product that often suffers from weaker pricing during downturns.
  • The 2015-2020 period was particularly brutal for heavy oil producers.
  • The reaction to that brutal period has been a call for lower debt levels and a pessimistic outlook for heavy oil production.
  • The lower debt level and low breakeven of Clearwater should offset the pessimistic outlook of the market.
Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (A Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) has actively developed the low-cost Clearwater play. That development will gradually lower the average cost of the corporate breakeven. It also increases the company

Baytex Energy Presentation Of Clearwater Results And Well Profitability

Baytex Energy Presentation Of Clearwater Results And Well Profitability (Baytex Energy March 2023 Investor Presentation)

Baytex Energy Ranger Oil Acquisition Summary

Baytex Energy Ranger Oil Acquisition Summary (Baytex Energy Ranger Oil Acquisition Presentation)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Baytex Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

