Park Hotels & Resorts: Buy Into The Disconnect Between Market Value And NAV

Mar. 22, 2023 11:16 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)2 Comments
And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • The hotel industry has survived the pandemic and, after a disastrous 2020/2021, robust travel recovery has allowed earnings to bounce back in 2022.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts trades at a large discount to various NAV estimates and despite recession fears I see the REIT as a potential takeover target if the current discount persists.
  • My own conservative assessment leans towards an NAV of $21 per share, meaning 75% potential upside from the current price. In the meantime, enjoy a 5% dividend yield. BUY.
Hotels on the Lagoon

Waikiki Beach Resort, Hawaii

KenWiedemann/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is a well-known lodging REIT, and I assume most readers are familiar with the company. In terms of market capitalization, PK ranks fourth behind Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), Ryman Hospitality Properties (

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.53K Followers
APAC Corporate Financial Analyst (Controller) for a large-cap European company. Part-time investor and passionate about everything concerning finance, I contribute to the site as a hobby and for self-development. Former semi-pro chess player and at high risk of turning into a ski bum (that's why I do not write much during winters...).

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.