Introduction to Roche

As a global pharmaceutical company, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has strong franchises in oncology and immunology.

Some of the strong franchises include Tecentriq (45% of its 2021 pharmaceuticals revenue), Avastin, Herceptin, and Gazyva.

Its research and development efforts in oncology and immunology are focused on biomarkers and companion diagnostics.

As a result of biosimilar competition, the company's growth drivers include Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Perjeta, and Hemlibra. The diagnostics segment of Roche contributed 28% of the group's revenue in 2021, while the pharmaceuticals segment made up the rest.

TIGIT failure

I think that there has been much enthusiasm surrounding the potential for TIGIT. Roche appeared convinced about TIGIT as it launched two Phase three tests for tiragolumab and Tecentriq in two types of lung cancer, while tiragolumab is also tested in multiple studies involving pancreatic, esophageal, and bladder cancer.

In March 2022, Roche's high-risk bet on its anti-TIGIT drug, tiragolumab, failed and then in May, the drug failed a second phase three test as it did not improve on the progression-free survival for patients with non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC").

For Roche, the key catalyst for the company in 2023 is the phase three trial for tiragolumab. As a result of the two near-term readouts in 2022 that missed expectations, I think that the chance of the drug being able to improve on the progression-free survival for patients is low. In addition, there was also a chance for a February read-out but that too has since passed.

There will be a final read-out later in 2023, but I do not have high expectations for this final read-out.

As elaborated earlier, as a result of Roche's optimism surrounding TIGIT, a significant portion of Roche's near-term pipeline involves this mechanism. As a result, a failure in its final read-out for 2023 will mean that there will be a near-term quiet period for the pipeline. Furthermore, there will not be any meaningful read-outs from the pipeline as a result of the failure of tiragolumab in being able to show an overall survival benefit in lung cancer.

I think management's pipeline strategy was somewhat too concentrated on TIGIT and this has resulted in the near-term pipeline relying on TIGIT to be a headwind for the business in the near term.

Alzheimer's disappointment

In addition to its disappointment from the tiragolumab trial failure, there was also disappointment from the gantenerumab trial.

Roche's Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab failed to show a statistically significant benefit in two large, late-stage clinical trials that tested the drug's ability to slow the cognitive decline of patients in 2022. This was Roche's other phase three trial for the drug that continued to echo the previous trial's results.

As a result of the failure in its late-stage studies, Roche will be closing down most of its clinical trials of its Alzheimer's drug gantenerumab.

As a result of the disappointments from both trials, this has severely impacted Roche's valuation relative to peers. The derating in its multiple comes as the growth aspect of Roche remains uncertain.

I think that this was a result of strategic missteps, but the Roche innovation machine remains intact. That said, it will still take time for meaningful results from its pipeline and I remain on the sidelines in the near term, while remaining confident that the innovation capability of Roche will be able to bring better products to the market.

Active portfolio management

Roche recently replaced its head of pharmaceuticals, as its previous head of pharmaceuticals left for Bayer. The reporting structure was also changed such that the commercial and R&D functions will be separate, and the incoming CEO will take a more active role in portfolio management.

I think this could mean that Roche could do more business development in the near term. With the impact from coming biosimilar erosion and the near-term pipeline disappointments, the only solution that I think management has left is to do more business development.

With a lack of organic growth opportunities, Roche's new CEO may look to business development to acquire attractive franchises inorganically while waiting for the pipeline to regain traction.

Poorer near-term growth outlook

In the next five years, I expect Roche to struggle to deliver EPS growth that can match the industry average. Given that Roche's industry peer group is growing at around 8% over the next five years, Roche is expected to grow EPS at around 4% CAGR after adjusting for Covid.

While there remain to be some growth drivers in Roche's business including franchises like Hemlibra, Vabysmo, and Ocrevus. That said, the company faces near-term headwinds in the form of erosion from biosimilars like Actemra, Perjeta, and Tecentriq. As a result of this offsetting effect from the biosimilar erosion, which adds to the headwind of a lull period for its pharmaceutical pipeline, I think that Roche will certainly struggle to grow at a rate faster than the pharmaceutical industry peer group in the near term.

Thus, I do think that there are insufficient catalysts in the near term that can help drive growth for Roche.

Sale of Roche shares by a member of its controlling family group

A member of Roche's controlling family group reduced their holding in Roche's voting shares as 2.7 million bearer shares put up for sale by a member of the Hoffmann-Oeri family.

The shares on sale were equivalent to 2.5% of the voting equity of Roche and Roche bought back 540k of its own shares shortly after.

After the transaction, the shareholder group with pooled voting rights will own 65% of the issued share capital of Roche, down from the prior 67.5% and the bearer shares bought by Roche will continue to be held as treasury shares.

Bearer shares at Roche take up 13% of its share capital and come with voting rights while the common shares do not.

Valuation

My price target for Roche is based on my discounted cash flow model for the company, with an assumption of 6.9% for the WACC and 1.5% terminal growth rate. My one-year price target is thus $38.50, implying 7% upside from current levels. This one-year price target implies a 13x 2024 P/E, which is fair in my view, as Roche is expected to grow its EPS in the low single digits in the near term.

Roche is trading at 12x 2024 P/E. The company is trading at more than a 20% discount to its peers, which in my view reflects how Roche is delivering lower growth rates compared to the industry average. As highlighted above, I do think that there are insufficient catalysts in the near term that will enable Roche to grow at a faster rate than peers as a result of a limited pipeline and erosion from biosimilars. While I think that the current discount to the sector and the 12x 2024 P/E is undoubtedly attractive, the lack of any near-term catalysts leaves me on the sidelines for now.

Risks

Biosimilar erosion

If there is a faster-than-expected erosion from key product sales as a result of biosimilar competition, this could bring further headwinds to the business. This could result in a greater offset in the franchises that are generating growth in the business.

Pipeline success rate and attrition

The growth of Roche's business will depend on the success rate of its pipeline. Ultimately, the pipeline needs to generate successful commercial products capable of moving the needle in Roche's business while more than offsetting the headwinds from the biosimilar erosion.

Competition

Roche is increasingly focusing on the very competitive market of oncology, where there are many market players vying for market share. As a result, if competitors are able to get ahead of Roche, this could bring headwinds to its business in the near term.

Conclusion

All in all, Roche looks to be swimming in tough waters at the moment. Its recent tiragolumab trial failure has resulted in low confidence that its near-term pipeline will bring significant growth as a result of its significant link to TIGIT. Furthermore, the near-term 5-year EPS growth rate for Roche is likely to be weaker than the industry average due to the impact from biosimilar erosion and a lack of pipeline momentum. Management will thus need to look outward and generate growth inorganically as a result of the lack of organic growth levers. My one-year price target is thus $38.50, implying a 7% upside from current levels.

