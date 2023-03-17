Why Are These Market Events Different From 2008?

The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
397 Followers

Summary

  • As central banks have been trying to control inflation with the fastest rate hikes since the early 1980s, we've begun to see some cracks in the financial system.
  • There are uncomfortable echoes of course, anytime you get any sort of problem in the financial system but there are some really important differences this time, which mean it's not quite the same.
  • This is a very different episode to 2008 in one other respect as well, which is that we go into this with central banks facing an inflation problem. Both the Fed and the ECB have got the problem of stubbornly high core inflation.

Finance. Blurred office Buildings and Trading Screen Data.

simoncarter

Originally Posted on March 17, 2023

Alex Brazier, Deputy Head of the BlackRock Investment Institute tells us why this banking crisis is different from 2008 and what investors can expect to see from central banks in an effort to

This article was written by

The Bid by BlackRock profile picture
The Bid by BlackRock
397 Followers
On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.