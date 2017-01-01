NicoElNino

So far, 2023 is shaping up to be a rather wild year. The markets have gyrated up and down driven by macro factors, primarily the persistence of inflation, sharp interest rate increases, and now the beginnings of a potential banking crisis. Amid this unsteadiness, investors' risk tolerance has crept up again, as signified by the sharp recovery in tech stocks since the start of the year. With uncertainty still reigning, however, my preferred way to play the sector is by favoring "growth at a reasonable" price stocks that have plenty of valuation rope to support a continued rally, and not much downside in case the market turns south again.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is a great name to look into in this category. This infrastructure monitoring company has clawed its way out of near relegation, as it spent much of the past few years handling sharp competition from much faster-growing rival Datadog (DDOG). Now with a new sales approach under its belt and revenue growth hitting double digits, New Relic is getting a facelift.

So far this year, New Relic has enjoyed a healthy 25%+ rebound. Gains took off especially after the company reported very clean fiscal Q3 earnings and set an upbeat outlook for the fourth quarter. To me, there's still plenty of room for New Relic to climb here.

A great bull thesis at a great price

I remain bullish on New Relic as one of the core holdings in my software portfolio. New Relic is a rare example of a company that has pivoted its sales approach and strategy in the wake of sharp competition, and succeeded at differentiating itself. It continues to attract new customers while expanding existing ones (net retention rates continue to hover around ~120%). And at the same time, it's starting to build a strong base for profitability.

Here is my full long-term bull case for New Relic:

New Relic's new, simplified sales approach has driven re-invigorated growth rates. Much of New Relic's growth stagnation came from the fact that its product stack was very difficult to comprehend, especially at a time when companies like Datadog were stealing the limelight. "New Relic One" was rolled out in 2020 specifically to address this problem, in addition to dramatically reducing the company's product count into just three main platforms, as well as rolling out a free tier with the hope of "landing and expanding" new customers. So far, the strategy has proven effective at maintaining robust ~20% y/y revenue growth.

Consumption-based revenue model is a growth tailwind for New Relic. Other consumption-based software companies, like Twilio (TWLO) and Snowflake (SNOW), are able to drive superior growth and notch premium valuations. It also allows New Relic to derive value out of the smaller customers that may start on New Relic's free tier and eventually move up to greater data volumes. Over recent quarters, New Relic's net revenue retention rates have actually been increasing, indicating increased success at upselling to the existing customer base.

Aligned to the "big data" trend. Data volumes are exploding, both more generally and for New Relic specifically as well. As more and more companies embrace unlocking the potential of data, New Relic's overall market size and customer traction will continue to grow.

Data volumes are exploding, both more generally and for New Relic specifically as well. As more and more companies embrace unlocking the potential of data, New Relic's overall market size and customer traction will continue to grow. Economies of scale. New Relic has pushed its pro forma gross margin profile to the mid-70s, allowing for tremendous operating leverage as it continues to grow. Add this on top of the fact that the company maintains a ~120% net revenue retention rate (indicating that the average customer expands their spend on New Relic by 20% in the following year), and we are looking at quite a profit machine in the future.

In spite of these strengths, I consider New Relic to be an incredibly cheap stock. At current share prices near $71, New Relic trades at a market cap of $4.89 billion. After we net off the $800.3 million of cash and $499.5 million of convertible debt on New Relic's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $4.59 billion.

Meanwhile, for next fiscal year FY24 (which for New Relic is the year ending in March 2024), Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $1.07 billion for New Relic, representing 16% y/y growth. Taking consensus at face value, this puts New Relic's valuation at 4.3x EV/FY24 revenue.

Though no longer the "it" stock in the tech sector, I have a lot of confidence in New Relic's ability to consistently execute on its strategy and quietly continue growing revenue and bolstering profits. Stay long here.

Q3 download

Let's now turn to New Relic's recent fiscal Q3 (December quarter) earnings print, which was a very strong showing for the company in the wake of most tech peers citing macro pressures. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

New Relic Q3 results (New Relic Q3 earnings release)

New Relic's revenue grew 18% y/y to $239.8 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $233.0 million (+14% y/y) by an impressive four-point margin. Note as well that New Relic's revenue accelerated two points relative to 16% y/y growth in Q2.

As shown in the chart below, the company added 400 net-new customers in the third quarter and ended with 15.7k total customers. The net add count is the strongest in years (Q2, for example, added only 200 net-new customers). At the same time, the company also continues to encourage expansion among existing customers, with net revenue retention rates clocking in at 118%.

New Relic key highlights (New Relic Q3 earnings release)

Management has implied that the company has seen minimal macro headwinds and that its observability technology remains in high demand even as customers tighten their belts. Per CEO Bill Staples' prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

The opportunity for observability to positively drive business performance only grows more mission-critical in an uneven economy. It’s an investment you can’t afford to lose. This is why our ability to land new paying customers and nurture increase consumption throughout the base continues to grow stronger despite current economic headwinds. We are simultaneously improving three things to catalyze this success. First, our product innovation continues to fuel increasing value for customers. Second, our all-in-one platform pricing model is a more efficient way to pay for observability and standardize on our platform, an important differentiator especially in this economy. And third, our new leadership is bringing new energy and focused execution."

And in spite of New Relic's focus on making its pricing attractive for customers with its all-in-one platform pricing model, the company has managed to continue raising the bar for gross margins. Pro forma gross margins in the third quarter soared to 77.6%, representing a 940bps y/y improvement versus FY22:

New Relic gross margins (New Relic Q3 earnings release)

This, in turn, has driven substantial pro forma operating income growth, up to $16.7 million (a 7.6% margin), versus a -5.2% pro forma operating margin loss in the year-ago quarter. This has been driven in part by New Relic's actions to shrink its real estate footprint.

New Relic operating margins (New Relic Q3 earnings release)

For FY24, New Relic's CFO David Barter has also indicated that New Relic "will be able to produce durable double-digit operating margins."

Key takeaways

Re-accelerating growth, a sticky customer base with high net retention rates, a sharply improving margin profile and plan to hit double-digit operating margins in FY24 - there's a lot to like about New Relic, especially at a very modest valuation just above 4x revenue. Don't miss the opportunity to buy this stock while it's still cheap.