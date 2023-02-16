RichLegg/E+ via Getty Images

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD), formerly known as Pinduoduo, is a company I have been analyzing for many years. The business pioneered the concept of "social commerce" which basically allows users to form "buying teams" and generate savings by purchasing goods in bulk from suppliers. This platform model is innovative for many reasons. Firstly, as a user shares a link to a product in a "team group" on social media (WeChat), it effectively enables PDD to acquire users via viral organic methods, which ultimately leads to lower customer acquisition costs. Then of course we have the benefit for the user (discounts) and supplier (bulk sales). This has resulted in the tagline "together, more savings, more fun." When I first found out about this concept, I was amazed that I hadn't seen Amazon (AMZN) at least attempt to create something similar in the west. Especially given PDD has racked up ~900 million users and has connections with over 16 million farmers for its food category alone.

PDD (Pinduoduo)

PDD is now moving into the west and it recently launched its e-commerce website Temu from its Boston base in September 2022. This has become the fastest-growing e-commerce platform you have likely never heard of! Its application quickly rose to come become the most downloaded app in the United States, surpassing Amazon and Walmart (WMT). Thus in this post, I'm going to break down PDD's fourth-quarter financials, as well as discuss the tailwinds behind Temu, before revealing my valuation and forecasts for the stock, let's dive in.

Data by YCharts

Fourth Quarter Financials

PDD reported mixed financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Its revenue was $5.7 billion (RMB 39.8B) which missed analyst forecasts by $110.10 million, despite increasing by 46% year over year, in RMB. The reason for this is s the U.S. dollar has risen against most other currencies, thus its U.S. dollar growth rate was "just" 37% year over year. Therefore I believe it's unfair to say PDD has produced "poor" results, as the mainstream media would like you to believe. Also if we compare to prior growth rates, its revenue grew at a significantly faster pace than the ~5% reported in Q4,21. Granted growth wasn't as fast as 50% in Q3,22, but it was significantly faster than the ~31% growth rate reported in Q2,22. Given the tough economic backdrop, I believe the results of PDD are solid.

Data by YCharts

Breaking down Q4,22 revenues by segment, the vast majority (78.9%) of its revenue, or $4.49 billion was derived from online marketing and others, which rose by a solid 38% year over year. As mentioned above given the "hard lockdown" policy in China, which has impacted the advertising market this was a solid result. In addition, many people aren't aware that Pinduoduo offers live-streaming shopping features for certain merchants. This is a huge deal as livestream shopping is a huge industry in China. In fact, China's live-streaming market is forecast to grow at a rapid 35.29% compounded annual growth rate, reaching $103.39 billion by 2026. In addition, a survey cited by McKinsey indicated that two-thirds of Chinese consumers had purchased products via live streaming. PDD can leverage its "team buying" philosophy along with its live streaming capabilities in order to accelerate purchases, brand engagement and average order value. In Q4,22, PDD's overall revenue from transaction services was $1.275 billion (RMB 8.8B), up a blistering 86% year over year. The only weakness in PDD's result was revenue from merchandise sales, which decreased by 29% year over year to $8.4 million. A positive is this made up just 0.15% of total revenue and thus was not a major deal.

The Rise of Temu in America

Temu has taken the e-commerce market by storm in just a short space of time. The platform grew at a blistering 651% rate at launch (September 2022), which dropped to just 80% by October 2022, and 26% by the end of December 2022. Keep in mind these are "week to week" growth rates not monthly or quarterly, which is astonishing.

Temu sales (Earnest data)

Given this huge growth, Temu reached close to half as many weekly active users as the rapidly growing fast fashion app Shein in just three months. Now Temu does have a smaller average basket value at ~$39 compared to $72 for Shein. However, Temu has a larger total addressable market as it provides services across many categories from electronics to household goods and even adult toys!

Temu Categories (Author screenshot)

Now I must admit upon reviewing the company's website it didn't look like anything too different from a classic e-commerce albeit with a slightly messier user interface. This style is popular on Chinese e-commerce websites such as Alibaba, but I don't believe this style is as appealing to western audiences. The good news is I believe the user interface will be of vast appeal to the U.S. based Chinese consumer of which there are ~4 million of that cohort in the U.S. In addition, the super low prices will likely entice in all audiences, no matter what the demographic. Temu avoids traditional e-commerce price "bloat" by offering purchases directly from Chinese suppliers, similar to Alibaba's B2B platform, but this is a B2C-ready version. Bargain hunters are effectively in paradise.

Temu Ecommerce (author Research Temu)

Interestingly enough, another study reports that Temu's four-month average spend per customer, which could consider as customer lifetime value was ~$232. To put that in perspective that surpasses Walmart at $133 and Bed Bath & Beyond at $117.

TEMU vs Walmart (Earnest data)

Another positive with Temu is the company has the ability to flexibly adjust (or negotiate) the price of products from suppliers and then use its data to inform the optimal selling price to keep gross profit margins high. If this is combined with AI, Temu could effectively do "dynamic pricing optimization" which is the hold grail for e-commerce websites. However, the company hasn't alluded to whether this is the case as of yet. Temu also is in a unique position as it doesn't need to hold any inventory and only pays the supplier once the product sells, which is ideal for working capital and cash flow. The only negative for the company is it seems to ship all its products direct from China which means long lead times are likely.

Margins and Balance Sheet

Moving onto margins for PDD, the company reported earnings per share of $0.95, and missed analyst forecasts by $0.06. However, again if we put things into perspective EPS still increased by ~29% year over year, thus wasn't necessarily "bad." This growth was despite total operating expenses increased by 57% year over year to $3.16 billion (RMB 21.8B). A positive is this was mainly driven by a 56% increase in sales and marketing expenses to $2.57 billion as the company aggressively expands, which I don't believe is a bad sign given the successful launch of Temu. Its G&A expenses are not massively high at $237.9 million, although they did increase by a blistering 291% year over year. This was mainly due to hiring which would be expected as a business scales, especially in relation to Temu. The company also continued to grow its R&D expenses by 19% year over year to $348.9 million, which also includes server costs, a necessary part of running a platform.

PDD expenses (Q4,22 report)

The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $21.7 billion. It does have ~$2.4 billion in total debt, but I don't believe this is a major issue due to the solid cash position.

Valuation and Forecasts

In order to value Pinduoduo I have plugged its latest financial data into my discounted cash flow valuation model. I have forecast 27% revenue growth for "next year," which is based upon analyst forecasts. This also is fairly conservative given the company previously grew its revenue by a rapid 37% year over year in U.S. dollars. In years 2 to 5, I have forecast a faster 28% revenue growth per year. As economic conditions are likely to improve globally which should benefit Pinduoduo and also Temu which is already growing at a rapid pace.

PDD stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

To increase the accuracy of my model, I have capitalized R&D expenses which has boosted net income. I have forecast also a pre-tax operating margin of 26% over the eight years, which should be easily achievable as the business scales and benefits from operating leverage.

Pinduoduo stock valuation 2 (created by author Ben at Deep Tech Insights)

Given these factors I get a fair value of $227 per share, the stock is trading at ~$79 per share at the time of writing and thus it is ~65.17% undervalued, according to my valuation model and forecasts.

Pinduoduo also trades at a price-to-sales ratio = 5.27 which is 54% cheaper than its five-year average. However, it does trade at a higher valuation than peers in the market such as Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD).

Data by YCharts

Risks

Competition and Country Risk

E-commerce is a fierce competition and a major market. Over in the west we of course have the dominant leader Amazon (AMZN), but then also niche players such as Etsy (ETSY) and even China-based Alibaba (BABA) for B2B. New emerging platforms include the Shopee app, Shien, and of course PDD's Temu. Therefore the road to success won't be easy for any organization. Google has recently suspended the play version of the Pinduoduo app from its play store, due to concerns of malware and security problems. The security of China-based applications is becoming an increasing concern, and a new bipartisan law is being floated (called the RESTRICT Act) which will give the white house powers to stop international technology platforms. Investing in Chinese stocks always comes with a "country risk," which investors must be aware of and thus demand a discount as a result.

Final Thoughts

PDD is truly an innovative e-commerce company that has pioneered the social commerce experience. I believe the company is poised to continue its core growth in China and its Temu also has been executing outstandingly well over in the west. Given my valuation model and forecasts indicate the stock is undervalued at the time of writing, I will label it as a "buy" for the long-term investor.