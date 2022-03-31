zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings (NASDAQ:GDHG) has filed to raise $9 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates amusement and water parks in southern China.

For investors seeking exposure to the Chinese hospitality industry, the IPO could be a place for a high-risk bet.

However, given the other risks associated with Chinese companies and the low float & low nominal price of the shares, the stock may be highly volatile, so I'm on Hold for the IPO.

Golden Heaven Overview

Nanping City, China-based Golden Heaven was founded to operate amusement, water parks and related recreational facilities at various locations in the south of China.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Ms. Qiong Jin, who has been with the firm since January 2020 and was previously Chairman at Nanping Jinsheng Amusement Management Ltd.

As of March 31, 2022, Golden Heaven has booked a fair market value investment of $3 million from investors, including Jinzheng Investment Co (Chairman Jin), Qingyu Investment, Hong Kong Greater Power Ventures and others.

Golden Heaven - Customer Acquisition

The firm advertises in local media, online and through word of mouth in the cities in which it operates.

The company's parks are located within close distance of a total of 21 million persons in cities in southern China.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have plateaued, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE September 30, 2022 11.7% FYE September 30, 2021 14.5% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling spending, rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

Golden Heaven's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by McKinsey & Co, the Chinese market for amusement parks was an estimated $5.6 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $12.6 billion by the end of 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 14.4% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rise in new entrants from high-quality international businesses that have brought increased visibility to the industry and an increase in urban populations seeking improved recreational opportunities.

However, the 'zero-COVID' policies by Chinese regulators have served to reduce industry growth and serve as a source of unpredictability going forward.

Park operators are now beginning to incorporate augmented and virtual reality experiences into park operations, to enhance visitor enjoyment of relevant attractions.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Walt Disney Co.

Universal Studios

Haichang Ocean Park

Chimelong

Fantawild Holdings

Overseas Chinese Town Group

Shanghai Shendi

Sunac China Holdings

Others

Golden Heaven's Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Flattening topline revenue growth

Rising gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating profit

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE September 30, 2022 $ 41,788,196 8.5% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 38,517,742 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE September 30, 2022 $ 30,165,848 12.4% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 26,830,586 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE September 30, 2022 72.19% FYE September 30, 2021 69.66% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE September 30, 2022 $ 21,193,091 50.7% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 18,246,626 47.4% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin FYE September 30, 2022 $ 14,328,374 34.3% FYE September 30, 2021 $ 13,580,375 32.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE September 30, 2022 $ 18,817,598 FYE September 30, 2021 $ (4,961,897) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of September 30, 2022, Golden Heaven had $22.4 million in cash and $23.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $18.6 million.

Golden Heaven's IPO Details

GDHG intends to sell two million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $9.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $204 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 3.85%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed IPO Use Of Proceeds (SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the firm is subject to a number of legal proceedings but management says the 'outstanding payment liabilities do not materially adversely affect the business of the operating entities, or our financial condition and results of operations.'

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Revere Securities and R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc.

Valuation Metrics For Golden Heaven

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $234,000,000 Enterprise Value $203,598,669 Price / Sales 5.60 EV / Revenue 4.87 EV / EBITDA 9.61 Earnings Per Share $0.27 Operating Margin 50.72% Net Margin 34.29% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 3.85% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow $18,627,489 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 7.96% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.05 CapEx Ratio 98.98 Revenue Growth Rate 8.49% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Golden Heaven Group

GDHG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its expansion plans, including the acquisition of additional amusement park assets.

The company's financials have shown topline revenue growth, growing gross profit and gross margin, higher operating profit but fluctuating cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $18.6 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have flatlined; its Selling efficiency multiple rose to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth plans.

GDHG has spent lightly on CapEx in the most recent twelve-month period.

The market opportunity for amusement parks in China is substantial and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years, but the firm faces major entity competition.

Like other firms with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign-Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The recent Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potential significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

Revere Securities is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (51.2%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include the aforementioned unpredictable regulatory risks as well as a return of COVID-19 variant outbreaks and seasonal demand variability.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 4.9x on moderate revenue growth.

A comparison of the firm's major metrics with that of Six Flags Entertainment (SIX), shows the following:

Metric Six Flags Golden Heaven Variance Price / Sales 1.57 5.60 256.7% EV / Revenue 3.76 4.87 29.6% EV / EBITDA 10.17 9.61 -5.5% Earnings Per Share $2.05 $0.27 -86.6% Revenue Growth Rate -9.3% 8.49% --% Net Margin 8.0% 34.29% 327.53% Click to enlarge

(Source - Seeking Alpha and SEC)

Assuming China continues to progress in its 'reopening' after the end of Zero-COVID lockdown policies, in-person-centric companies such as Golden Heaven Group are likely to be the clear beneficiaries as Chinese people seek to regain a sense of normalcy.

For investors seeking exposure to the Chinese hospitality industry, the IPO could be a place for a high-risk bet.

However, given the other risks associated with Chinese companies and the low float & low nominal price of the shares, the stock may be highly volatile, so I'm on Hold for the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending March 24, 2023.