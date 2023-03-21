Risk Of Wider Bank Crisis Appears To Be Easing

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.91K Followers

Summary

  • Reverberations for the economy remain a threat, but for the moment the odds of contagion risk that spreads across the financial system seem to be receding.
  • Fears of wider, global crisis swirled as Switzerland-based Credit Suisse looked set to implode last week, but the forced merger with UBS has soothed markets to a degree.
  • A number of economists advise that the banking turbulence of late will act as a de facto increase in interest rates for the economy.

Broken piggy bank with band aid bandage or plaster finance background

BrianAJackson

These are still early days for evaluating the risk outlook linked to the banking turmoil triggered earlier this month by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) ("SVB"), but there are nascent signs that the worst has passed. Reverberations for

Risk Of Wider Bank Crisis Appears To Be Easing

Risk Of Wider Bank Crisis Appears To Be Easing

Risk Of Wider Bank Crisis Appears To Be Easing

Risk Of Wider Bank Crisis Appears To Be Easing

Risk Of Wider Bank Crisis Appears To Be Easing

Risk Of Wider Bank Crisis Appears To Be Easing

Risk Of Wider Bank Crisis Appears To Be Easing

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.91K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.