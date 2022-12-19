Credit Suisse Reinforces Japan's Offshore Anxiety

Summary

  • The crisis at Credit Suisse has traders wondering who's next. Japanese lenders, with their staid depositor bases, look like unlikely targets for bank runs.
  • One worry is that the Japanese will liquidate their massive overseas portfolios in concert, should domestic sovereign bond prices suddenly fall.
  • Japan’s top government spokesperson said on March 20 that the domestic banking system was stable.

Asian woman thinking in trouble

mapo/iStock via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

The crisis at Credit Suisse (CS) has traders wondering who's next. Japanese lenders, with their staid depositor bases, look like unlikely targets for bank runs. Yet, their collective overseas bond portfolio is in focus. So it should be.

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

