Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The past year has been a rough one for VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC), the apparel company which owns Vans and Timberland among other shoe brands. The company's value has fallen by over 62% in the past year compared to 12.2% for the S&P 500.

VF Corporation has had struggles with sales and macroeconomic conditions which caused the decline in 2022. But the main recent for the decline is that the company decided to slash its dividend from $0.51 per share to $0.30 per share. VF claimed in its 10-Q that the 41% decrease was "an action taken to strengthen the Company's financial position, accelerate the return to target leverage ratios and provide additional financial flexibility", but those words will do little to calm investors.

Having fallen so much over the past year, some investors will wonder if this is the time to buy low. But anyone who is interested in VF stock should realize that there is no quick rebound on the horizon, but only the hope that the company will eventually right size itself over the next year at the minimum.

More than Macroeconomics

Most flagging companies will want to point out difficult macroeconomic conditions holding it back, and the last few months have been a difficult environment for any company. The Ukrainian War, lingering supply chain issues because of COVID, and concerns about a recession have hampered growth.

But while VF has acknowledged these issues as a reason for its decline, new CEO Benno Dorer admitted in the most recent earnings call that "We are not reaching our full potential as a company." The main reason cited are its difficulties with its Vans brand as well as supply chain issues.

"Lengthened manufacturing and freight lead times, larger upfront product buys, unpredicted demand spikes from elevated promotional activity in the quarter, plus higher than normal customer order cancellations" caused an excess in inventory. The company concedes that it will not be fully resolved until the end of 2023 at the earliest. Excess inventory means additional costs and that sales failed to reach what they should have.

And sales have been disappointing. VF's revenue for the three months ending December 2022 was $3.5 billion, down 3% compared to the same time one year ago. While VF reported a 7% increase in The North Face, its largest label, that is not enough to counter a 13% decrease in Vans.

VF plans to address this failure with new marketing and operational strategies such as introducing new shoes like Lowland and New Skool. But while supply chain issues and the COVID pandemic may be major issues for the sales decline, one cannot forget that predicting upcoming fashion trends is a difficult affair. Vans has been generally popular, with its shoes being able to be worn by all sorts of people in different situations. But it has generally been a shoe popular with millennials, which Business Insider notes may be moving away from Vans into more comfortable shoes.

Predicting stock trends is difficult enough. Trying to mix that with predicting fashion trends invites even more uncertainty.

On the Dividend and Indebtedness

Then there is the dividend, which for investors may have been the primary reason to invest in VF. But because of its ongoing difficulties and its high dividend, VF is dealing with a high debt load. Its current debt-to-equity ratio is 1.7 and has been at around 1.9 in the recent past. Furthermore, VF lost $833 million in cash flow through operating activities in 2022, compared to earning $791 million in 2021

VF said in its earning call that it plans to address the cash flow and debt issues with the dividend cut, other cost-cutting measures, and by selling off nonessential branches of the company such as Kipling and EastPak. But while the leadership knows that investors have been attracted to VF in the past by its high dividend, it is unlikely that it will be raising it again anytime soon. That will place further downward pressure on its stock.

Final Thoughts

There is a case for confidence in VF. New leadership under CEO Benno Dorer and the company's decision to spin off assets and focus on raising cash shows that the company understands that things cannot continue as they are. By focusing on and being honest about key problems such as indebtedness and the supply chain, VF should be able to turn things around.

The question is how long that will take. VF seems to expect that its various reforms will bear fruit in the later part of the 2024 fiscal year which starts in April 2023. But there are many things which could delay this company's rise. Fashion trends could go the wrong way. The long-awaited recession which so many economic analysts have talked about could finally arrive. These trends could further delay VF's rise over the long term and send its stock tumbling further in the short term.

I have little doubt that eventually, in a few years down the line, VF should recover. Investors with a long-term profile may consider getting this stock for long-term gains.

But over the next year at the least, this is going to be an extremely bumpy stock as VF tries to right itself in different economic conditions. Short-term investors should ignore this company. Even long-term investors should hold onto VF and not overreact to any sudden rises or falls.