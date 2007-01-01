Dividend Investing Made Easy: Building Wealth With ETFs

Mar. 23, 2023 8:00 AM ETQQQ, SCHD, TLT, VIG, VYM2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.31K Followers

Summary

  • After a number of requests, I decided to write an article covering an easy-to-manage dividend portfolio able to outperform the market on a risk/adjusted basis.
  • The portfolio is based on dividend growth, high yield, growth, and government bonds, providing a basis for high total returns and subdued volatility.
  • While multiple paths lead to Rome, I believe that this portfolio is suitable for a wide range of investors looking to build wealth with a subdued risk profile.
Bags of fund, US USD dollar and golden eggs on a company summary report

William_Potter

Introduction

One of the reasons why I enjoy investing so much is that portfolio management is basically working on a fascinating puzzle. Every piece (company) is unique, which means we can build portfolios that perfectly suit our needs. Hence, in the past few months, we have discussed

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.31K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.