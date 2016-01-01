Chart Industries: Stuck In A Tough Place

Mar. 22, 2023 12:57 PM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)
The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Chart Industries, Inc. is a well-positioned player for the energy transition.
  • The company announced a huge deal in November, raising real eyebrows amidst a lot of leverage being taken on.
  • With energy prices tumbling since the Howden deal announcement and financing markets becoming tighter, I am very cautious here about Chart Industries, Inc.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Value In Corporate Events. Learn More »

Oil storage spheres tank at night

CHUNYIP WONG

When Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) announced a multi-billion deal which raised some questions in November, I believed that shares had seen an overreaction, although I voiced some concerns on the deal as well. In the couple of

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
23.39K Followers
Finding value that gets unlocked in M&A, IPOs and other corporate events
The writer is a long term value investor and M.Sc graduate in Financial Markets with over 10 years experience. Value can be found in both long and short ideas and uses options to enhance the risk-return profile of investment ideas. Disclaimer: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. Do your own research or obtain suitable personal advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTLS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.