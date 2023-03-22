Corporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patricio Esnaola - Head of Investor Relations

Martin Eurnekian - Chief Executive Officer

Jorge Arruda - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Trent - Citi

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Corporación América Airports' Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A slide presentation accompanies today's webcast, and is available in the Investors section of the Corporación América Airports’ Web site. As a reminder, all participants will be in listen-only mode. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Patricio Inaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations. Patricio, please go ahead.

Patricio Esnaola

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Speaking during today's call will be Martin Eurnekian, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jorge Arruda, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we proceed, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statement. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements and I refer you to the forward-looking statements section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances.

Now, let me turn the call over to our CEO, Martin Eurnekian.

Martin Eurnekian

Thank you, Inaki. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call. First, I will provide a quick summary of our financial highlights presented on slide three, and then provide a brief update on the industry trends and cargo activity. I will then hand the call over to Jorge to discuss the fourth quarter and annual financial results.

To begin, we are pleased to have ended

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.