Five 7+%-Yielding Monthly Paying Retirement Dream Stocks

Mar. 27, 2023 7:15 AM ETBUI, DNP, RNP, UTF, UTG7 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Closed-End Funds, or CEFs, are a popular form of monthly paying stocks.
  • Most, however, are dangerous and lack income dependability, due to destructive use of Return of Capital (unsustainable dividends that fall over time).
  • Here are five high-yield, monthly paying CEFs that offer dependable income that's stable over time, as well as historically solid long-term returns.
  • However, there are 3 downsides to consider before buying even the highest quality and safest CEFs.
  • I can recommend these five CEFs as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, but you can achieve monthly income through owning high-yield blue chips that pay dividends in dividend months. That way you not only enjoy a safe high monthly yield but also inflation-adjusted income growth over time, as well as superior long-term returns and wealth compounding.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

Mature couple smiling

RgStudio

The Original Special Video Report Version Of This Article Was Published On Dividend Kings (Preparing For Recession 22) On August 18th, 2022. The data has been updated for March 22nd.

It's part of the Dividend Kings 75 Part Preparing

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

Morningstar

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

CEF Connect

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: Morningstar)

x

(Source: CEF Connect)

valuation xxis axlmost alxlx thaxt mattersx for long-term stock returns

Bank of America

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

x

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my $2 million family hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
102.68K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.