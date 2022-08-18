The Original Special Video Report Version Of This Article Was Published On Dividend Kings (Preparing For Recession 22) On August 18th, 2022. The data has been updated for March 22nd.
We all dream of a comfortable or even rich retirement, and closed-end funds ("CEFs") are some of the highest-yielding stocks on Wall Street. However, most are "sucker yields" that should be avoided like the plague.
Fortunately, there are always a few diamonds hidden among the trash in almost any asset class, so here are five high-yield monthly paying CEFs that are potentially retirement dream stocks.
They are so good we have them in our Dividend Kings ETF tracker, our top two dozen exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and CEF recommendations for members.
Closed-end funds are similar to mutual funds, with a few key differences.
If investors want to invest $1 billion more into a mutual fund or ETF, new shares are created, and shares are destroyed if $1 billion is pulled out.
With CEFs, if investors want to buy $1 billion worth of a CEF, they bid up the price in the stock market, and it trades at a premium to net-asset-value, or NAV.
Why do CEFs exist? Management usually loves their high fees (some higher than hedge funds). Why do investors bother with these things?
The ability to enjoy a safe and generous monthly yield is the main draw of CEFs, BUT unfortunately, as I explain in the above special report, most CEFs are dangerous value and yield traps.
But some stock-focused ETFs (bond-based ETFs tend to offer more sustainable yields) are dependable sources of generous monthly income.
I recently found an old spreadsheet from my days working for Safely Safe Dividends (where I learned to analyze safety and quality in a methodical checklist fashion) that included five recommended high-yield monthly paying CEFs.
|Strategy
|CEF
|Ticker
|Morningstar Rating
|Expense Ratio
|Yield Net Of Expense Ratio
|Assets Under Management ($ Millions)
|Hard Assets And Infrastructure
|DNP Select Income
|(DNP)
|4 Star
|1.90%
|7.1%
|$3,017
|Hard Assets And Infrastructure
|Reaves Utility Income
|(UTG)
|3 Star
|1.42%
|8.4%
|$1,966
|Hard Assets And Infrastructure
|Cohen&Steers Infrastructure Fund
|(UTF)
|NA
|2.44%
|8.2%
|$2,192
|Real Estate And Preferred Stock
|Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
|(RNP)
|5 Star
|2.21%
|8.8%
|$905
|Hard Assets And Infrastructure
|BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
|(BUI)
|4 Star
|1.08%
|6.9%
|$496
|Average
|1.81%
|7.9%
|$1,715
(Sources: Morningstar, Nuveen.)
You'll notice that infrastructure and hard assets are the common themes for these CEFs. The average expense ratio is 1.81%, which is almost 5X higher than the average mutual fund's 0.46%.
|CEF
|Leverage
|DNP
|26.78%
|UTG
|20.27%
|UTF
|30.24%
|RNP
|33.22%
|BUI
|0.05%
|Average
|22.12%
(Sources: Morningstar, Nuveen.)
Regulators cap leverage for CEFs at 33%, and you can see that four of these CEFs use leverage of 20% to 33%.
Let's go in order of highest Morningstar rating.
Step one in assessing CEF safety and quality is understanding what it invests in.
The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives through a portfolio of income-producing common stock issued by REITs and preferred and other debt securities. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's total assets will be invested in common stocks issued by REITs and preferred securities. The Fund's investments in contingent capital securities (sometimes referred to as CoCos) and convertible preferred securities, which are types of hybrid preferred securities, are considered preferred securities for this 80% policy purposes." - Nuveen CEF Connect (emphasis added).
RNP, as its name implies, invests in real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and preferred shares.
This CEF pays a monthly distribution and uses a managed distribution, meaning paying out a fixed amount for long periods.
RNP tracks its NAV/share relatively closely.
(Source: CEF Connect.)
RNP, like many CEFs, is thinly traded, with just $2.6 million in daily volumes.
RNP uses 33% leverage to help generate its high yields.
Expenses for CEFs tend to be high due to both active management and interest costs.
This diversified CEF has 46% stocks, 25% bonds, and 26% convertible and preferred debt.
Its top stock holdings are blue-chip REITs, including the highest rates names in the DK and iREIT databases.
45% of the bond portfolio is junk bond rated or not rated.
These are mostly long-duration bonds, which fit with the REIT focus.
A 100% U.S.-focused CEF.
RNP has a mostly stable track record of income. But during the Great Recession, it began paying quarterly dividends resulting in an effective dividend cut.
The primary investment objective is current income and long-term growth of income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. Under normal market conditions, more than 65% of the Fund's total assets will be invested in securities of public utility companies engaged in the production, transmission or distribution of electric energy, gas or telephone services. " - Nuveen CEF Connect (emphasis added).
This CEF focused on infrastructure, providing stable cash flows from utilities to generate a generous and stable monthly distribution.
This CEF pays a monthly distribution and uses a managed distribution, meaning paying out a fixed amount for long periods.
The CEF trades at a 12% premium to NAV.
DNP has historically traded at a premium to NAV since its inception in 1987.
DNP, like many CEFs, is thinly traded, with just $6 million in daily volumes.
DNP uses 27% leverage to help generate its high yields. Over time, its long age and success have grown assets to $3 billion.
DNP's fees are below average for CEFs, and much of its expenses are from interest costs.
This is a conservatively run hedge fund with 112% equity exposure.
This is a hard asset CEF, with nearly 100% exposure to utilities, midstream, REITs, and telecom.
Its top stock holdings are blue-chip utilities.
96% of the bond portfolio is investment grade, and 42% is A-rated.
These are mostly shorter-duration bonds.
A 94% North America-focused CEF.
DNP has a 28-year track record of stable income.
Investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities, Infrastructure and Power Opportunities business segments anywhere in the world and by employing a strategy of writing (selling) call and put options. " - Nuveen CEF Connect (emphasis added).
This CEF focused on infrastructure but also uses options strategies to generate income.
This CEF pays a monthly distribution and uses a managed distribution, meaning paying out a fixed amount for long periods.
The CEF trades at NAV.
BUI has historically traded close to NAV, at least since 2016.
BUI, like many CEFs, is thinly traded, with just $1.2 million in daily volumes.
BUI uses no leverage, but its relatively young age means smaller assets, though BlackRock isn't likely to shut it down since it's profitable and sustainable.
BUI's fees are very low for a CEF, thanks to BlackRock's economies of scale.
A pure equity CEF.
A relatively more diversified portfolio including technology, industrials, and basic materials.
Some international exposure also, with 56% in the U.S. and Canada, 35% in Europe, and 5% in Asia.
Some high-quality hard asset stocks, including NEE and TRP, and industrials like WM.
BUI has a 10-year track record of stable income.
To provide a high level of after tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of domestic and foreign companies involved to a significant extent in providing products, services or equipment for (i) the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water (ii) telecommunications activities municipal services or (iii) infrastructure operations, such as airports, toll roads and municipal services. The remaining 20% of its assets may be invested in other securities including stocks, debt obligations and money market instruments as well as certain derivative instruments in the utility industry or other industries." - Nuveen CEF Connect (emphasis added).
One of the few after-tax income and total return-focused CEFs.
Like most safe CEFs, this is a managed distribution policy.
The CEF trades at NAV.
UTG has tracked NAV very closely since 2017.
UTG, like many CEFs, is thinly traded, with just $7 million in daily volumes. This is the highest daily volume of any of these CEFs.
Like all of these CEFs, it's operated by one of the most respected names in infrastructure asset management.
UTG uses 20% leverage to help generate its high yields. Over time, its long age and success have grown assets to $2 billion.
UTG has the lowest management fees and surprisingly low interest expenses.
A leveraged long infrastructure stock portfolio.
Mostly utilities and telecoms with a bit of real estimate, industrial, and a handful of midstream.
95% U.S. and Canada, with 5% German and Italian companies.
Mostly blue-chip utilities with a concentrated portfolio and modest annual turnover.
UTG has an 18-year track record of generally dependable and even slowly growing income.
The Funds objective is to achieve total return, with an emphasis on income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in securities issued by infrastructure companies, which consist of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications companies and other infrastructure companies. " - Nuveen CEF Connect (emphasis added).
An infrastructure fund focused on the most stable cash flows.
One of the few CEFs that pay its distribution purely out of income generated by its assets.
The CEF trades at NAV.
UTF has tracked NAV very closely since 2017.
UTF, like many CEFs, is thinly traded, with just $4 million in daily volumes.
Like all of these CEFs, it's operated by one of the most respected names in infrastructure asset management.
UTF uses 30% leverage to help generate its high yields. Over time, its long age and success have grown assets to $2.2 billion.
UTF has the highest fees, about 45% of which are interest costs.
An 80% stock and 20% fixed income portfolio.
About 30% of the fixed income allocation is junk bonds, and 70% are investment-grade bonds.
Utilities, industrials, midstream, and real estate.
A globally diversified CEF with modest exposure to Asia and emerging markets.
Some of the best hard asset companies on earth, including some of our favorite utilities, midstreams, REITs, and railroads.
UTF switched to quarterly payouts following the Great Recession, resulting in a significant income decline.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Still, studies show that blue chips with relatively stable fundamentals offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion over time.
Over statistically significant periods, we can say with as much as 97% confidence that certain investment strategies and companies will keep generating good results over the long-term.
|Time Frame (Years)
|
Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations
|1 Day
|0.01%
|1 month
|0.25%
|3 month
|0.75%
|6 months
|1.5%
|1
|3% (Short-Term)
|2
|6%
|3
|23%
|4
|31%
|5
|39%
|6
|47%
|7
|55% (Medium-Term)
|8
|62%
|9
|70%
|10
|78%
|11+
|90% to 91% (Long-Term)
|30+
|97% (Very Long-Term)
(Sources: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, Fidelity, RIA.)
So, let's look at how each ETF has done historically since its inception, including dividend growth dependability.
Very solid returns, though volatility that's far above what you might expect from utility-focused funds due to their use of leverage.
Very dependable income growth...if you reinvest the dividends.
Solid returns over the last decade, though BUI's current bear market, has hurt returns. The rolling returns smooth out the bear market and show both are dependable sources of long-term returns.
Very dependable income growth if you reinvest the dividends.
There is much to like about DNP, UTG, UTF, RNP, and BUI.
But, on Wall Street, there is only one free lunch, diversification.
There are significant downsides to investing in CEFs, even safe ones like these five.
Speaking of dividends, it's important to remember the benefits and costs of not reinvesting dividends.
|Stock
|Ticker
|Inflation-Adjusted Return Since February 1987
|
Annual Real Return Since February 1987
|DNP Select Income
|DNP
|-26%
|-1.1%
|British American Tobacco
|BTI
|209%
|4.3%
|S&P 500
|VOO
|365%
|5.9%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium.)
If the payouts are constant over time and you take your return in cash, you can't expect to enjoy the same income as a dividend growth blue-chip can deliver.
Can I recommend these five CEFs as a part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio? Yes.
Are they among the safest sources of monthly income on Wall Street? Yes.
But should you rely only on safe CEFs like this for retirement? Probably not.
Remember that a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio will pay dividends throughout the quarter, usually every week or two.
You can build your high-yield monthly paying CEF by combining the world's best high-yield blue chips, not even necessarily just hard assets like REITs, utilities, and midstream.
And unlike CEFs, where the focus is 100% pure yield and payouts don't grow over time, you can achieve both very safe, generous monthly yield AND dividend growth over time, allowing you to match sector benchmarks and even exceed them.
