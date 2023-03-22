Ford: Pivotal Buying Moment

Mar. 22, 2023 1:35 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)TSLA4 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Ford investors' hopes for a sustained rebound were dashed as F took a nosedive from its February peak, likely leaving them disappointed and uncertain.
  • While EV giant Tesla managed to maintain its gains from early January, Ford's underperformance has been quite pronounced in comparison, leaving investors wondering when buyers would return.
  • Even as market sentiment was pessimistic through last week, a glimmer of hope has emerged, with buyers swooping in to cushion this week's much-needed recovery.
  • Ford must demonstrate that it can deliver its ambitious goal of an annualized production run rate of 600K EVs by year-end, proving its leadership credentials.
  • Investors patiently waiting on the sidelines have another fantastic opportunity to buy in.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Logo of Ford at a car dealership

gopixa

In our previous article, we cautioned investors in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to "brace for more pain," as we noted sellers were looking to inflict further pressure on buyers.

Accordingly, F fell back toward its December lows recently, culminating in a

F price chart (weekly)

F price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Are you looking to strategically enter the market and optimize gains?

Unlock the key to successful growth stock investments with our expert guidance on identifying lower-risk entry points and capitalizing on them for long-term profits. As a member, you'll also gain access to exclusive resources including:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
22.94K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

JR research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022. See: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4578688-seeking-alpha-contributor-community-2022-by-the-numbers

Unlock the key insights to growth investing with JR Research - led by founder and lead writer JR. Our dedicated team is focused on providing you with the clarity you need to make confident investment decisions.

Transform your investment strategy with our popular Investing Groups service. 

Ultimate Growth Investing specializes in a price action-based approach to uncovering the opportunities in growth and technology stocks, backed by actionable fundamental analysis. We believe price action is a leading indicator. 

Plus, stay ahead of the game with our general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries. 

Improve your returns and stay ahead of the curve with our short- to medium-term stock analysis. 

We not only identify long-term potential but also seize opportunities to profit from short-term market swings, using a combination of long and short set-ups. 

Join us and start seeing experiencing the quality of our service today.

My LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/seekjo







Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.