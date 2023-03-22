gopixa

In our previous article, we cautioned investors in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to "brace for more pain," as we noted sellers were looking to inflict further pressure on buyers.

Accordingly, F fell back toward its December lows recently, culminating in a decline of nearly 25% from its early February highs. Moreover, buyers who chased Ford's recovery as it recovered with the broad market were given a rude awakening as automakers came under pressure through the end of last week.

Tesla (TSLA) stock's outperformance against its peers from its January lows corroborated the market's confidence in the leading EV maker. Notably, the Elon Musk-led company received a credit rating upgrade from Moody's. The rating service "expects Tesla to remain a top manufacturer of battery electric vehicles with high profitability."

Hence, the risk-on sentiment that drove TSLA's remarkable recovery has not been sustained in F, as it re-tested its December lows.

Furthermore, the risk-off sell-down in F came amidst a pretty robust February sales update. Ford reported a 21.9% YoY increase in sales. It also represented a 7.7% MoM increase, resulting in total units sold of 157.61K.

However, EVs represented only about 3.52K units of its February sales. Notwithstanding, it exceeded 61K in EV sales in 2022. However, Ford will need to ramp up its production significantly to meet its 600K annualized production run rate by the end of this year.

Given the potentially worsening macroeconomic headwinds that the banking crisis could inflict, it could further weaken Ford's auto sales. Moreover, auto loan rejection rates increased to 9.1% in February, up from 5.8% in October 2022.

Even if the recent banking crisis did not spread further to consume other banks, investors should not rule out the crimping of credit and lending activity. Lenders are likely to build excess liquidity buffers in the near term to cope with increased stress in the sector.

As such, it could affect Ford's sales cadence over the next few quarters, which could compel the company to engage in further discounting to move volume.

Accordingly, Ford has joined the bandwagon of price cuts in China, as it slashed the price of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by nearly $6K.

However, the price wars in China have caught the attention of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers or CAAM. It called out to industry players to abstain from continuing their "disruptive" pricing strategies. Instead, it emphasized that automakers should "return to rationality in the auto industry to bring order to the market."

Hence, the worry over slowing sales growth in China (the world's largest EV market) could have overshadowed the initial optimism over China's reopening from its COVID lockdowns.

Moreover, Tesla has reportedly been making gains in Europe and China, attributed to its price cuts. As such, Tesla pulled the pricing lever with remarkable efficacy to squeeze the life out of its competitors.

Interestingly, Ford will be "lifting the veil on its EV business" tomorrow (March 23) morning.

The automaker will host a "teach-in" about its financial reporting on its "new, customer-focused business segments." As such, investors will gain fresh insights into the health of its Model e segment (Ford's EV business) and its Ford Pro segment (Ford's commercial business).

The opportunity for management to share more detailed information into the profitability trajectory of its non-ICE business will be critical to assuring investors about its EV transformation.

Hence, we view the event constructively, as it provides clarity for investors to model Ford's business more accurately, leveraging on an appropriate sum-of-the-parts or SOTP framework.

By moving away from the traditional OEM framework and toward a full-fledged EV reporting structure, F is banking on its confidence to attract a higher valuation than its OEM peers.

F price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Despite that, Ford is heading into the end of Q1 with notable headwinds in its industry, worsened by macroeconomic challenges.

However, savvy investors know that opportunities are often found when the financial media/news is pessimistic and when investors go risk-off broadly. We highlighted these opportunities in F during such pessimistic turns in July, September, and late December.

We also cautioned investors not to chase the recovery in August, November, and in our recent article in February.

These turned out to be F's critical turning points, whether up or down, helping investors navigate the opportunities accordingly.

As such, we believe the buy level is here again for investors who were patient enough to wait for their turn.

However, we noted that F's window of opportunity to break above its medium-term downtrend (as seen against its 50-week moving average or MA; blue line in our chart) is narrowing.

Investors must be wary about adding more positions if F fails to break above that zone at its next surge.

Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).

Important Note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice.