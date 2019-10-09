Unraveling Chevron's Edge: How It Outperforms Exxon Mobil And ConocoPhillips

Mar. 22, 2023 1:40 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)CL1:COM, COP, XOM1 Comment
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.68K Followers

Summary

  • In the midst of falling oil prices and financial turmoil, investors can find opportunities in oil and gas companies, which offer the potential for stable income and growth.
  • Differentiating between Proved Developed Reserves "PDRs" and Proved Undeveloped Reserves "PURs" is crucial in making informed investment decisions, with PDRs being more economically attractive and less risky.
  • Chevron, Exxon, and ConocoPhillips have different reserve profiles and strategies; Chevron's natural gas focus aligns with the green economy's push for cleaner energy sources.
  • Investors are paying a higher premium per PDR barrel for Chevron compared to Exxon and ConocoPhillips, primarily due to Chevron's superior production efficiency.

Liquid Natural Gas globe shape containers

CreativeNature_nl

Investment Thesis

In the bleak landscape of falling oil (CL1:COM) prices, last week marked a new nadir as the 15-month low was breached, deepening worries that the ongoing turmoil in the banking sector may spawn more significant challenges for the

PDR Reserves

Author's estimates based on SEC filings

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.68K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX, XOM, COP, CS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.