What Is A Moving Average?

Moving averages are important in many time series data applications. The study of moving averages is part of the academic disciplines of statistics and mathematics. Fortunately, they are easily understood with simple arithmetic.

Children are usually taught to average numbers in school when they are 10 or 11 years old. A set of numbers are summed or added up and the total is divided by the count of numbers in the set.

An average of daily closing prices of a stock can be calculated for every n-day sequence in a longer time segment. The resulting data stream is the moving average.

How To Calculate The Moving Average

There are a few different types of moving averages, and we cover the most common version here.

A moving average calculated based on summing the numbers and dividing the total by the 'count' of numbers, is referred to as a Simple Moving Average or SMA.

Calculating the average points (JIFriedman.com)

The SMA can be calculated via a spreadsheet, using the Average formula, which combines the Sum and Divide operations. The two parts of the formula are shown above. The Sum of each 10 day period is shown in the 10 Day Tot column. The 10 Day Avg column shows the result of dividing the 10 day total by 10.

This calculation is too tedious, error prone, and time consuming for people to do manually, but is simple and instantaneous for a computer. Furthermore, most charting services, including the charting tools on Seeking Alpha, have built-in moving average capabilities.

Technical Analysis And Moving Averages

Technical analysis is a collection of tools that are useful for analyzing time series market data. The basic idea is that using various tools with skill and insight will improve decision making.

The single most important tool for technical analysis is the stock chart, created by plotting time series historical prices. Since moving averages are a measure of stock price, they can be seamlessly overlaid on the same chart, increasing the amount of useful, easily digestible information.

Other than the chart and price, moving averages are by far, the most important technical analysis tool.

Stock Chart With Two Simple Moving Averages

Moving average chart (StockCharts.com)

Moving averages can be assembled based on various periods, the most common which are the 200-day, 100-day, 50-day, and 21-day moving average. The above chart contains both a 20-day and 50-day moving average.

The curve for longer moving averages will appear smoother than the curve for shorter moving averages. the average, the smoother the line. Another way to state this is that it's much more difficult to budge a long wave. This is because it would take a much bigger price shift to move a long moving average (for instance a 200 day average) meaningfully higher or lower.

As you can see in the above chart, the 50-day moving average curve (red line) is smoother than that of the 20-day moving average (blue line).

Note: Stock charting applications became universally available with the personal computer and internet revolutions. With the improvement in presentation graphics, candlesticks quickly became the most popular style to show price because the wide candle body highlights open to close price action. Black bodies indicate the open was higher than the close. Prices falling outside the open to close range are in the top or bottom tail.

What Does A Moving Average Tell You?

Charted moving average allow trends to be visually evaluated faster than looking at price alone, as they smooth out random daily price fluctuations.

SMAs do an excellent job of highlighting probable support and resistance levels, making them beneficial for planning entries and exits. If price is above an SMA, the average line will often be within an area of support. If price is below an average, the average line will often be within an area of resistance.

The SMA is a simple way to get a handle on sentiment. If price is above an average, investors who bought during a period are happy while sellers are annoyed and vice versa.

What To Look At On the Chart

Important things to look at on the chart are relatively obvious and include:

Is price above or below the moving average lines;

Is the shorter term moving average above or below the longer term moving average;

Are the various lines sloping up or down;

How is price reacting to probes of support and resistance;

Are any of the various crossings of the three measurements producing playable signals.

Security prices that cross upwards through key moving averages are generally seen as a bullish indication. Consequently, when a stock price crosses through key moving averages on the downside, it's generally seen as a bearish indicator.

Common Moving Average Lengths

Common moving average lengths are round numbers covering reasonable lookback periods. There is nothing special about the specific numbers other than being easy to remember:

10 day - two weeks of market trading days

21 day - approximately a month of market trading days

50 day

100 day

200 day

For everyday (default) use, 20-day/21-day and 50 day simple moving averages are excellent conventional choices. Of course, this is all a matter of personal taste. Technical market commentators typically refer to the conventional numbers.

For longer term analysis, a decent idea is to switch to weekly and monthly charts. The longer daily lengths are a bit anachronistic, as modern charting applications can switch instantly between daily, weekly and monthly views.

Reasonable Weekly moving averages:

13 week =~1 quarter, or 65 days

52 week =~ 1 year, or 252 days

Reasonable Monthly moving averages:

13 month

39 month

Moving Average Lag

Since a simple moving average is based on smoothing past prices, it will not immediately respond to a change in market direction. This condition is called lag. The longer the time period of an average, the slower it will be to respond. Hence longer averages have more lag than shorter ones.

Lag can be reduced by selecting shorter SMA lengths, but other solutions are worth considering. Serious research on stock moving averages became widespread starting in the mid 80s; much of which has been related to moving average lag reduction.

Once lag is introduced, things can quickly get close to high school math complicated. Nonetheless, it is easy to get a relatively deep executive level grasp of the concepts.

What Is A Weighted Moving Average?

Most, if not all, attempts to reduce lag involve putting more weight on recent, rather than older prices, which leads to the question of how to do that.

In a manner of speaking, all moving average techniques, other than the SMA involve a weighting scheme. The two major techniques that will be discussed here are:

Weighted Moving Average (WMA)

Exponential Moving Average (EMA)

How To Calculate A Weighted Moving Average

The classical WMA is a bit crude conceptually and seldom used. Even with these issues, the numbers are surprisingly good. The calculation is instructive.

For a 10 day WMA, the most recent day can be weighted 10, the second most recent 9... while the most distant is 1.

Weighted Moving Average Calculation (JIFriedman.com)

The calculation must be performed for every 10 day sequence in the series. It's not obvious how to do that from the example presented above, which shows only a single iteration, calculating the WMA data point for only March 17.

Weighted Moving Average Code (JIFriedman.com)

The pseudo code solution is basically just the two statements in blue wrapped in two for loops.

The sum of consecutive integers is a version of the problem that Gauss legendarily solved in a few seconds when he was seven years old. His primary school teacher gave the class busywork; sum all integers from 1 to 100.

Little Carl Friedrich quickly realized that there was a shortcut:

(Length + 1) * Length * 0.5

5050 = (100 + 1) * 100 * 0.5

Although the Weighted Moving Average is theoretically interesting and produces reasonable numbers, there are very few advocates of it as a practical everyday analytical tool.

What Is An Exponential Moving Average (EMA)?

Exponential moving averages are remarkable for their simplicity and elegance. They can be built after the weight of the most recent price is given, which is calculated by the formula:

Weight = 2 / (Periods + 1)

If 20 is picked for the number of periods:

.0.0952 = 2 / (20 + 1) = 20 day EMA Weight

It's important to understand that the SMA and EMA are each based on substantially different concepts of time.

The EMA concept of a period can be expressed as:

Period = (2 / Weight) - 1,

20 = (2 / .0952) - 1

How To Calculate An Exponential Moving Average

Exponential Moving Average Calculation (JIFriendman.com)

The calculation is about as simple as it gets with only one blue line of code.

Several PhD theses could be written on how many iterations it takes to produce a totally kosher EMA number. The simplest practical way to deal with this is don't use the earliest hundred or so dates of the time series in later analysis.

Simple Moving Average vs Exponential Moving Average

SMA versus EMA chart example (StockCharts.com)

The reader is encouraged to make their own comparisons and conclusions between EMAs and SMAs. The author has done extensive testing of SMA and EMA strategies and they perform about equally. In most scenarios, the important insights are observable regardless of charting type.

Moving average crosses do happen earlier with the EMA than SMA.

Risks Of Investing Based On Moving Averages

Computer strategies based on technical analysis became popular during the information revolution. Moving averages are inevitably a part of most of those. Moving averages are excellent candidates for mechanical strategies because the many possible state transitions are clear. The signals allow both entries and exits to be automated.

That's the good news. The bad news is that none of the signals are proven to relate to increased probabilities of positive or negative return. As computer based analysis improves, strategies based on signals appear weaker and weaker.

Investment decisions guided by technicals such as moving averages remain at risk of sharp fundamentally driven security price moves. No matter what a charting technique might be hinting, unexpected earnings results, litigation announcements, clinical trial rulings, new product announcements etc. will typically drive stock prices higher or lower without regard to where the moving averages or other technicals stand.

What Is A Golden Cross?

A golden cross occurs when a short-term moving average (typically the 50-day SMA) crosses above a longer-term moving average (typically the 200-day SMA). This is a conventionally understood as a strongly bullish technical signal (hence the name "Golden") for the underlying security.

Important: A more basic bullish signal is simply when a security price crosses above a key moving average. If a stock has been trading below the 100-day moving average, but then moves above the average, this is conventionally a bullish signal.

What Is A Death Cross?

A death cross, as can be surmised from the name, is a bearish indicator. A death cross is essentially the opposite of a golden cross, and is defined to have occurred when a 50-day moving average breaks below a 200-day moving average.

The Bottom Line

Analyzing time series price action has obvious benefits for investors. On some level, it should be a part of every rational investment methodology.

Moving averages facilitate the absorption and understanding of time series information. Daily candlestick charts with two simple moving averages is an excellent default tool for daily use.

Once a suitable default chart format is chosen, analytical skill can be steadily improved by spending some time daily to review important stock charts.