Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) market cap took a significant hit, dropping by about $75 billion since the ATH in early 2022. Moreover, the company has held up relatively well throughout this crisis. Thus, the latest hit to its market cap came recently, whipping out roughly $50 billion or one-third of Schwab's market value in just days.

If the large market cap numbers scare you, please consider that Schwab has done a remarkable job transforming from a discount broker to the nation's largest publicly traded financial services firm with around $7.8 trillion in client assets. Furthermore, Schwab services approximately 34 million clients and has roughly $7 trillion in AUM. Interactive Brokers (IBKR) has about 2.1 million users and only about $338 billion in AUM. Nevertheless, despite having 16 times fewer users, IB's market cap is at about $32 billion, approximately 1/3 of Charles Schwab. Similar phenomena go further through the users/AUM list, implying that Charles Schwab's shares are now undervalued. However, is the company a steal at this valuation, or is there more pain to come for Schwab shareholders?

What Has Investors So Troubled

Let's face it, the Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) disaster changes things. We can see now that we are not in the easy monetary atmosphere the market has grown accustomed to in recent years. On the contrary, interest rates are relatively high now, and detrimental consequences can materialize quickly.

While the Federal Reserve's deposit backstop helps matters, it is not an antidote to save troubled financial institutions that took on excessive risk. The problem Schwab faces is similar to that of many banks, significant bond portfolios with unrealized losses. Companies will likely need to realize the bond-related losses. They may not have enough capital to cover the gaps, leading to more bankruptcies and a more significant banking crisis as we advance.

I traded actively through the 2008 financial crisis, and things occurred that I never expected. Some banks gamble with ultra-cheap capital, using heavy leverage and chasing performance by taking wild derivative bets. Other financial institutions make unwise decisions and get stuck with massive "bond portfolios" with unknown amounts of unrealized losses. Therefore, several crucial questions arise here. How messy could things get for the broader banking and financial services industry? Which financial institutions may be most at risk? Which will be affected less than others? And what about Charles Schwab shares? Do you buy, hold, or sell?

My View Of The Situation

It's still early to tell if the bond and the derivative-related losses are limited to several smaller firms or if the contagion effect will impact the whole sector. More prominent institutions that have gone through and learned from the financial crisis of 2008 should do better than smaller, less experienced companies. Furthermore, big banks are well-capitalized, should be prepared for this event, and may have limited risk exposure. My favorite and best-managed banks include JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Morgan Stanley (MS). Other big banks, while slightly riskier, are probably also prepared for a storm of this magnitude.

However, smaller banks and other financial institutions need to be more prepared, in my view. Other small banks, like SVB, could have oversized exposure to investment vehicles that could lead to their demises. On the other hand, much depends on the bank and how well its risk management team works. We should remain cautious, as a banking crisis rarely gets resolved in a few days.

But What About Schwab?

Charles Schwab is an exciting company, as it has grown into so much more than a discount broker. The company has a diversified portfolio of businesses, including brokerage, banking, retirement planning, money management, and much more.

The company's CEO has said that Schwab has liquidity and is "comfortable" with the assets in its bank portfolio. The company also said that it had an estimated $100 billion of cash flow on hand if it required access to liquidity. Additionally, Bettinger (Schwab's CEO) told reporters that he recently increased his position by 50,000 shares and that billionaire investor Ron Baron increased his stake slightly during the downturn.

Unfortunately, there are conflicting reports. Richard Repetto, a managing director at Piper Sandler, said that "compared with many regional banks, Schwab had higher unrealized securities portfolio losses relative to its capital levels."

Uncertainty Should Persist

Therefore, we have a problem here with Schwab. On the one hand, we have a great business, a solid company, and an excellent brand. Yet, on the other hand, we don't know the extent of the losses in Schwab's bond portfolio or how the company and its stock may react in the coming weeks and months. Over numerous years of investing, I've learned that where there is smoke, there is usually fire, and it is better to take things slow with Schwab right now.

The Technical Image - Not So Clear Anymore

The first time I purchased an SCHW share was on the third day of the precipitous selloff, around $47.50 a share. Regardless of the company's issues, it was clear that panic selling and capitulation occurred, and shares had a high probability of rebounding in the near term. The following day I sold my Schwab shares at around $58, realizing a rapid 21% gain.

Schwab provides opportunities for day traders, but what about owning this stock long-term? I began considering owning Schwab as a long-term investment recently. Last Friday, I opened another position at about $56 a share. However, I am skeptical here in the near term and may sell the stock if the share price drops below $55.

Schwab - Strong Company but Please Consider the Risks

EPS Estimates - Could Dip Lower

Despite the substantial drop in its share price, Schwab trades at a forward P/E ratio of about 14. Earnings revisions have just started, and the company's EPS estimates will probably adjust lower as we advance. Therefore, we could see a slump in EPS, and current numbers may be too optimistic. I'm looking toward the lower end of analysts' estimates, implying that Schwab's EPS could stagnate around $4-5 in the years ahead. Therefore, the company's stock could be trading around 11-15 EPS estimates (2023-2025). While this valuation is not expensive, there is the risk of higher-than-anticipated losses, and EPS could get wrecked if the bond portfolio losses are substantial enough. This dynamic has yet to fully factor into Schwab's share price and could drag Schwab's stock lower in the coming months.

The Bottom Line: How Low Can Schwab Go?

How low can Schwab's stock go is an interesting question. However, the answer ultimately depends on how giant the skeletons in Charles Schwab's closet are. How much of the company's unrealized bond losses will get realized in the coming quarters, and will the company have enough liquidity to survive? While Schwab likely has more exposure to toxic assets than the company is disclosing now, it's doubtful that the losses are enough to bring down the Charles Schwab ship. Therefore, Schwab will likely recover, and shares could go substantially higher in the long term.

Nevertheless, If this harsh rhetoric persists, we can see more downside for Schwab's shares in the near term. Therefore, we could get lower entry points in the coming months, which could be lower than many investors expect. However, if the company reassures markets that its unrealized losses are limited and its liquidity position is secure, the stock could rally significantly from here. Unfortunately, this may be difficult to accomplish soon, provided all the uncertainty could persist.

Therefore, this is a good time to remain cautious with Schwab shares, and if bad news continues plaguing the stock, we could have an opportunity to buy shares after another steep decline. I am skeptical that we've seen the lows here, and I will likely sell my Schwab shares in the coming days if the price action goes below $55 or if I have another constructive opportunity to sell at a nice profit. However, there are better investments with less risk in the market, and there's too much uncertainty surrounding Schwab.

My "bottom buy-in target range" for Schwab's stock is $30-40 here, and it could get adjusted as more news flows in. Please consider the risks carefully before committing capital to an investment in Charles Schwab.