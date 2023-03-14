Why I'm Selling My Charles Schwab Shares

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Charles Schwab's stock fell off a cliff recently, dropping by a staggering 45% in days.
  • However, when its share price hit $45 and reversed, it became apparent that the short-term selling was overdone, and the stock could experience a significant rebound.
  • While I recently made more than 20% from Schwab's stock bounce quickly, I wonder if the gains are sustainable here.
  • It's excellent that Schwab's CEO is "confident" in the company's bond portfolio. However, where there is smoke, there's usually a fire, and I'm considering selling my stake.
  • Conflicting reports and continued uncertainty may resume weighing on Charles Schwab's share price as we advance, and there are better places to invest.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Financial Prophet. Learn More »
Entrance to Charles Schwab Corporation branch in Irving, Texas, USA

TrongNguyen

Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) market cap took a significant hit, dropping by about $75 billion since the ATH in early 2022. Moreover, the company has held up relatively well throughout this crisis. Thus, the latest hit to its market cap came recently, whipping out roughly $50 billion or

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2022 17% return), and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • Our Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement our Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn an extra 40-60% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500

Don't Wait! Unlock Your Own Financial Prophet!

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now, and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov profile picture
Victor Dergunov
41.13K Followers
The #1 Service For Diversified Portfolio Profits

Hi, I'm Victor! It all goes back to looking at stock quotes in the old Wall St. Journal when I was a kid. What do these numbers mean, I thought? Fortunately, my uncle was a successful commodities trader on the NYMEX, and I got him to teach me how to invest. I bought my first actual stock in a company when I was 20, and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the years, some of my top investments include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nike, JPMorgan, Bitcoin, and others.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.