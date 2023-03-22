Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2023 12:52 PM ETEnerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bobbi Belstner - Senior Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Paul Sternlieb - President and Chief Executive Officer

Anthony Colucci - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to Enerpac Tool Group's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, March 22, 2023.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Bobbi Belstner, Senior Director of Investor Relations & Strategy. Please go ahead, Ms. Belstner.

Bobbi Belstner

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us for Enerpac Tool Group's second quarter fiscal ‘23 earnings conference call. On the call today to present the company's results are: Paul Sternlieb, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Colucci, Chief Financial Officer. Also with us is Barb Bolens, Chief Strategy Officer.

Our earnings release and slide presentation for today's call are available on our website at enerpactoolgroup.com in the Investors section. We are also recording this call and will archive it on our website.

During today's call, we will reference non-GAAP measures such as adjusted profit margins and adjusted earnings. You can find a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the schedules to this morning's release. We'd also like to remind you that we will be making statements in today's call and presentation that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements. We are making those statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of federal securities laws. Please see our SEC filings for risks and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts, anticipated results or other forward-looking statements.

Now I will turn the call over to Paul.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.