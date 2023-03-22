EHang Holdings Ltd (EH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 22, 2023 1:04 PM ETEHang Holdings Limited (EH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.5K Followers

EHang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anne Ji - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Xin Fang - COO

Richard Liu - CFO

Huazhi Hu - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nick Yang - Independent Director

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EHang Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, we are recording today's call. Now I will turn over the conference to Anne Ji, EHang's Senior Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Anne, please proceed.

Anne Ji

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2022. The earnings release is available on the company's website. Please note that the conference call is being recorded. The audio replay will be posted on the company's IR website.

On the call today, we have Mr. Huazhi Hu, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Xin Fang, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Richard Liu, Chief Financial Officer; and Nick Yang, an Independent Director of the Board. The investment team will successfully give prepared remarks. Remarks delivered in Chinese will be followed by English translations. All translation is for convenience purpose only. In case of any discrepancy, management's statement in the original language will prevail. A Q&A session will follow afterwards.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company's actual results may be materially different from the expectations expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company's public filings

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.